Big celebration at Amira Rashidova's household: her daughter Samira is getting married (video)

Joyful days at the home of well-known journalist Amira Rashidova! The journalist's only daughter, Samira, is getting married.

Amira Rashidova announced this on her Instagram page. She shared photos and videos related to her daughter's wedding, sharing the celebration in her household with her fans.

As Samira's joyful days on the threshold of a new life approach, her relatives and family members are also sharing in these happy moments.

On behalf of our editorial team, we wish Samira and her future spouse family happiness, robust health, love, and a prosperous life.