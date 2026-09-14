Does the “immortal jellyfish” really exist? Scientists study the secret of the amazing creature

In nature, there is a unique creature that can seemingly reverse the aging process. Its name is Turritopsis dohrnii. Because of this extraordinary ability, it is known in scientific literature and the media as the “immortal jellyfish”.

When this jellyfish reaches adulthood and faces severe stress conditions such as injury, unfavorable environmental conditions, or aging, it can reverse its developmental cycle. In other words, it reverts from an adult jellyfish back to a younger developmental stage called a polyp.

During this process, its body first transitions into an intermediate, cyst-like stage. Later, cells and tissues reorganize to form a polyp shape. Scientists have found that transdifferentiation — the re-specialization of cells from one type to another — plays a crucial role in this process.

The most fascinating aspect is that this process does not just happen once. Studies have shown that Turritopsis dohrnii can repeat its life cycle multiple times. Therefore, it is considered a fascinating organism for scientists studying aging, regeneration, and cellular reprogramming.

However, the term “immortal jellyfish” should not be understood to mean that it never dies. Although it has the ability to biologically restart its life cycle, it can still die due to external factors such as predators or other hazards.

Thus, Turritopsis dohrnii truly exists, and its ability to “reverse” its life cycle has been scientifically proven. However, the name “immortal” refers not to eternal life in an absolute sense, but to its unique ability to restart its aging and developmental cycle.