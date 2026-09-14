Ruxshona awarded the «Devoted to One's Profession» medal

Singer Ruxshona was awarded a medal at an international competition held across the CIS. During the award ceremony, the artist was also presented with a certificate titled «Devoted to One's Profession».

Ruxshona shared this good news through photos and videos published on her Instagram page. This recognition became one of the significant achievements in the singer's creative career. She shared moments from the event with her fans, sharing her joy with them.

Beneath these videos and photos, the singer expressed her satisfaction with her latest achievement attained over more than 16 years of creative activity, announcing that she had been awarded the «Devoted to One's Profession» medal.

«I have been creating for over 16 years! Immense gratitude! A strong man supports his wife and stands by her when she wins. A weak man asks: “Why her, and not me?” I was awarded the “Devoted to One's Profession” medal! Thank you all so much! May I also be blessed with the title of “Honored Artist”», — the singer wrote.