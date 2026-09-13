A single tongue weighs several tons: fascinating facts about the blue whale

Imagine: the tongue of the blue whale, one of the largest animals in the world, can weigh several tons. This number alone shows how astonishing the limits of magnitude in nature can be.

Because the body of the blue whale is extremely large, some of its organs also reach astonishing proportions. Even its tongue can be as massive as a large animal itself.

Sources note that the weight of the tongue alone can reach up to several tons. The blue whale feeds mainly on tiny krill. During feeding, it takes a huge amount of water and food into its mouth.

Then, using baleen plates, it expels the water and traps the krill. Thus, the enormous body derives its energy from tiny creatures.