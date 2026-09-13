Even Everest is turning into a dump: the grim scenery at the world's highest peak

Everest, the world's highest peak, is not only a symbol of mountaineering but is also facing a serious problem that reflects the impact of human activity on nature. Reports indicate that abandoned tents, oxygen cylinders, and various types of waste are accumulating in the high camps of the mountain.

Over the years, interest in climbing Everest has grown, leading to an increase in the number of visitors. As a result, equipment and other waste left behind in high-altitude conditions are becoming an environmental issue.

Driven by the desire to conquer the world's highest point, humanity is leaving behind tons of waste. Abandoned tents, oxygen cylinders, and other items are visible in the upper parts of Everest. Removing such waste is extremely difficult due to harsh and dangerous conditions.

The expansion of commercial mountaineering and the growing number of people wanting to reach the summit are cited as one of the main causes of the problem.