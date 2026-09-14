Mother loses hearing after fourth child

In the USA, a mother of four faced severe hearing problems after childbirth. She could not even hear her baby crying and feared she would never be able to hear her children's voices again.

29-year-old software engineer Madison Ray said her hearing dropped sharply after giving birth to her fourth child. She assumed this condition was related to postpartum hormonal changes.

At first, Madison thought this was a normal and temporary condition observed after childbirth. However, the severe ringing in her ears did not disappear, and her hearing steadily worsened.

"I couldn't hear my daughter when she cried. Whenever my husband wasn't home, I always had to stay in the same room with her and keep an eye on her," she told the "Need To Know" publication.

She had to stand close to her children and watch their lip movements to understand what they were saying. Her older children quickly realized that before talking to their mother, they needed to come up to her, touch her shoulder, and look at her face.

Madison's four children are currently 9, 8, 6 years old, and 18 months old. She noted that her pregnancy in February 2025 was normal, low-risk, and proceeded without complications.

The hearing problem also severely impacted her work and social life. Madison used transcripts for work meetings and began avoiding social events because it became difficult to understand people.

"I would work out at the gym in the morning when no one was there. I didn't want people to think I was intentionally ignoring them when they spoke to me," she said.

Madison also avoided various fitness classes because she worried she wouldn't be able to hear the instructor. Asking people to repeat themselves over and over again started making her uncomfortable.

Her family provided her with great support during this period. Madison's partner and the father of her youngest child, Tim Hope, also constantly supported her.

A subsequent hearing test showed that Madison's hearing was well below normal. She was referred to an ear, nose, and throat specialist, but the waiting list for an appointment was more than six months long.

After that, she turned to Dr. Daniel Lee, who works at the Proliance Surgeons Puget Sound Ear Nose and Throat clinic. The specialist suggested she might have otosclerosis.

Otosclerosis is a condition associated with the impaired movement of one of the very small bones in the middle ear, namely the stapes, which affects hearing.

Initially, Madison was advised to use hearing aids. However, a subsequent checkup revealed that her hearing had worsened further, and surgery was deemed necessary.

In January 2026, almost a year after childbirth, Madison's hearing had dropped significantly, and she underwent ear surgery. During the surgery, Dr. Lee confirmed the diagnosis of otosclerosis.

A checkup four months later showed that her hearing in the operated ear had returned to normal levels.

Madison underwent surgery on her second ear in June 2026. She said that during the first few weeks after the surgery, she couldn't hear at all, but then her hearing began to recover very quickly.

"Suddenly, everything started sounding very loud to me. At that time, the ringing in my ears also stopped. It was a huge relief for me," she said.

Madison stated that this difficult period scared her deeply, but now she is grateful for everything in her life, especially her sensory organs.

She emphasized that this event led her to a deeper understanding of how strong mothers are and how many challenges they go through.