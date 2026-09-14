When a leopard attacked, a tiny dog did the unexpected

·76·World
When a leopard attacked, a tiny dog did the unexpected

In India, a tiny pet dog fought off a leopard that secretly entered its courtyard, forcing the predator to flee. The fascinating incident was captured on a surveillance camera.

The footage shows a dog sleeping outside the house. After dark, a large leopard quietly sneaks into the yard and lunges at the sleeping dog.

However, the leopard did not expect such resistance from the tiny dog. The dog instantly wakes up and attacks the predator, which is several times its size. It attacks the leopard with its teeth and refuses to back down.

Following this, a fierce scuffle begins between the two animals. They wrestle and fight in the courtyard for quite some time. Eventually, the leopard decides against staying and runs away.

Most interestingly, the tiny dog even chases after the predator, driving it out beyond the yard. Only after that does a person from the house come outside.

The incident occurred on the evening of Tuesday, September 8, in the Rudraprayag area of Uttarakhand state, India. This was reported by "Need To Know".

Despite the terrifying encounter with the leopard, the brave dog survived the incident without any injuries.

However, this event has further heightened anxiety among local residents. It is reported that in recent weeks, cases of leopards appearing near residential areas and homes have increased.

Residents have expressed concern that the next encounter could pose a serious threat to humans. The villagers have asked the Forest Department to step up night patrols and monitor the movements of leopards.

The Rudraprayag area also has a notorious history regarding leopard attacks. At one time, the "Leopard of Rudraprayag" terrorized the local population. According to records, it was responsible for the deaths of over 100 people.

The famous British hunter Jim Corbett tracked the animal for a long time and finally hunted and killed it in 1926.

Rudraprayag regionJim CorbettTiny dogForest Department
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Mother loses hearing after fourth childMother loses hearing after fourth childToday, 11:01Man who tried to steal pizza ends up in an unexpected situationMan who tried to steal pizza ends up in an unexpected situationToday, 10:39Traces of an alien civilization may be hidden on the MoonTraces of an alien civilization may be hidden on the MoonToday, 10:32Erdogan congratulates Jewish citizens of Turkey on Rosh HashanahErdogan congratulates Jewish citizens of Turkey on Rosh HashanahToday, 09:49“Either nuclear fuel, or military conflict!”: US puts forward sharp ultimatum to Tehran...“Either nuclear fuel, or military conflict!”: US puts forward sharp ultimatum to Tehran...Today, 08:31Tied to a pole: Residents in India take mobile operator employee hostage over lack of 5G coverageTied to a pole: Residents in India take mobile operator employee hostage over lack of 5G coverageToday, 07:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars