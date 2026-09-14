When a leopard attacked, a tiny dog did the unexpected

In India, a tiny pet dog fought off a leopard that secretly entered its courtyard, forcing the predator to flee. The fascinating incident was captured on a surveillance camera.

The footage shows a dog sleeping outside the house. After dark, a large leopard quietly sneaks into the yard and lunges at the sleeping dog.

However, the leopard did not expect such resistance from the tiny dog. The dog instantly wakes up and attacks the predator, which is several times its size. It attacks the leopard with its teeth and refuses to back down.

Following this, a fierce scuffle begins between the two animals. They wrestle and fight in the courtyard for quite some time. Eventually, the leopard decides against staying and runs away.

Most interestingly, the tiny dog even chases after the predator, driving it out beyond the yard. Only after that does a person from the house come outside.

The incident occurred on the evening of Tuesday, September 8, in the Rudraprayag area of Uttarakhand state, India. This was reported by "Need To Know".

Despite the terrifying encounter with the leopard, the brave dog survived the incident without any injuries.

However, this event has further heightened anxiety among local residents. It is reported that in recent weeks, cases of leopards appearing near residential areas and homes have increased.

Residents have expressed concern that the next encounter could pose a serious threat to humans. The villagers have asked the Forest Department to step up night patrols and monitor the movements of leopards.

The Rudraprayag area also has a notorious history regarding leopard attacks. At one time, the "Leopard of Rudraprayag" terrorized the local population. According to records, it was responsible for the deaths of over 100 people.

The famous British hunter Jim Corbett tracked the animal for a long time and finally hunted and killed it in 1926.