On the pages of The Chosun Daily, one of South Korea's most influential and oldest periodicals, a comprehensive conceptual article by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, titled "Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea: Partnership striving for the future in an era of change" has been published. In his address, the Head of State deeply analyzed the special strategic partnership, historical ties of friendship, and economic relations between Tashkent and Seoul that have grown at an unprecedented pace in recent years. The figures are truly striking: the volume of mutual trade has grown by a full 5 times in a short period, while South Korea's direct investments in our country's economy have reached the milestone of 8 billion dollars.

The President firmly emphasized that the time has come to elevate bilateral cooperation from ordinary trade relations to the stage of global technological platforms, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and the "green" industry. So, what high-tech products will the more than 700 joint ventures operating in Uzbekistan produce in the future, what historical prospects does the "Central Asia — Republic of Korea" summit open up for the region, and what call did this programmatic article make to Seoul's business circles?

Success in figures: $8 billion in investments and 700 joint ventures

The economic integration of the two countries demonstrates the most efficient indicators:

A 5-fold leap in trade turnover: As a result of reforms and open policies in recent years, the volume of bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Korea has increased fivefold;

Over 8 billion dollars in investments: South Korean companies and financial institutions have invested more than 8 billion dollars in various sectors of Uzbekistan's economy;

Over 700 joint ventures: Today, over 700 enterprises and promising projects involving Korean capital operate successfully in our country;

A 3.5 billion dollar financial portfolio: The package of joint projects implemented with KOICA (Korea International Cooperation Agency), the Export-Import Bank of Korea, and EDCF (Economic Development Cooperation Fund) has exceeded 3.5 billion dollars.

Industry of the future: Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, and "smart cities"

Shavkat Mirziyoyev outlined the main drivers for elevating cooperation to a qualitatively new level:

From isolated sectors to unified platforms: It was noted that it is now necessary to abandon scattered projects and transition to forming common production systems, technological chains, and new export markets;

Priority of high technologies: Artificial intelligence, microelectronics and semiconductor production, robotics, and the assembly of electric vehicles were designated as promising directions;

Biopharmaceuticals and "smart" innovations: Korean giants were invited to the fields of "smart" agricultural technologies, "smart" urban planning systems, and modern biopharmaceuticals;

Investment in human capital: It was noted that developing the education system, strengthening academic exchange programs, and expanding scientific laboratories are the basis of economic growth.

"Central Asia — Korea": Geopolitical space and common prosperity

The article revealed a new model of regional solidarity and international cooperation:

Significance of the historical summit: The President assessed the "Central Asia — Republic of Korea" summit as a historical dialogue platform that elevates the relations of not only Uzbekistan, but the entire region with Seoul to its peak;

Uzbekistan's initiatives: Official Tashkent is putting forward a number of initiatives to further deepen political dialogue and introduce completely new mechanisms of logistics and practical economic partnership;

Innovation-based peace: The Head of State expressed firm confidence that a new cooperation space based on peace, firm trust, innovative ideas, and common prosperity will be established between Central Asia and Korea.

This programmatic article by the leader of Uzbekistan published in The Chosun Daily serves as a clear "roadmap" for bringing the special strategic partnership between the two countries into a new high-tech era.

In your opinion, what new opportunities will South Korea's vast experience in artificial intelligence and semiconductors create for Uzbekistan's youth and industry? By how many more folds could the scale of bilateral investments increase in the coming years? Leave your comments and share this important analysis dedicated to Uzbekistan's standing in the international arena with all your friends and loved ones on social networks!