Chaos in the Manchester derby: Haaland's goal officially acknowledged as incorrectly awarded

·64·Sport
Chaos in the Manchester derby: Haaland's goal officially acknowledged as incorrectly awarded

Following the English Premier League's hottest clash — the Manchester derby, a statement that shook the entire football community has been released! Erling Haaland's sole goal, which gave Manchester City a 1:0 victory in the tense encounter at Old Trafford, should actually have been disallowed. The English refereeing body officially apologized to Manchester United and admitted a gross mistake. So, what actually happened in the VAR room and how was Michael Oliver misled?

The 60th-minute shock: Why did Oliver change his mind?

The controversial situation that decided the fate of the match occurred in the 60th minute. The official Pro Ref report published by journalist Ben Jacobs notes the following details:

  • Initial correct decision: Referee Michael Oliver immediately disallowed Haaland's goal due to offside;

  • VAR's haste: When drawing the lines, the video assistants determined that Haaland himself was not in an offside position, but...

  • Overlooked figure: Although Enzo Fernandes, who participated in the attacking phase, did not touch the ball, he had a direct active influence on the play;

  • Infraction: The VAR system was obliged to recommend the referee to go to the monitor and make a subjective assessment, but instead of doing so, it directly allowed the goal to stand.

Official admission by the Referees' Committee

«According to the on-field referee's initial decision, offside was called. VAR did not take into account Enzo's potential impact on the situation and should have recommended a review of the footage. We have contacted Manchester United and admitted that a refereeing error occurred».

This admission no longer changes the match result, but it has fueled a justified wave of discontent in the Red Devils' camp.

Analysis of the situation that decided the victory

Situation

Referees' Decision

Correct Assessment (Pro Ref Conclusion)

On-field referee (M. Oliver)

Disallowed the goal for offside

It was a correct decision

VAR intervention

Allowed the goal based on Haaland's line

Gross mistake, impact on the situation was not evaluated

Final decision

City won 1:0

Officially recognized as a refereeing error

In your opinion, have errors decreased in the EPL since the advent of the VAR system, or have they increased instead? How do you feel about United being deprived of points in this manner?

Leave your opinion in the comments below and share this sensational controversy with all your friends who are EPL fans via Telegram!

Manchester UnitedManchester CityErling HaalandVAR
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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