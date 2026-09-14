Manchester United defeated in the derby

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Manchester United defeated in the derby

In the latest round of the English Premier League, Manchester United lost at home to Manchester City. The intense derby match at Old Trafford ended in a disappointing result for the hosts. As reported by Goal.com, a single goal decided the game, continuing a difficult start to the season for Michael Carrick's side. This is reported by Goal.com .

Manchester United fails to capitalize on advantage

The hosts gained a significant advantage as early as the 23rd minute. Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was shown a straight red card by the referee for a foul on Bruno Fernandes, forcing the visitors to play with ten men for nearly 70 minutes. However, Michael Carrick's team could not fully utilize this numerical superiority.

Although Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo hit the woodwork in the first half, the deadlock remained unbroken. Disorganization in attack and errors in final passes cost the team dearly.

Controversial goal and VAR decision

The only goal of the match came at the hour mark. Erling Haaland scored from a tight angle to put Manchester City ahead. The situation raised many questions among officials and fans.

One of the goals was checked for a long time via VAR due to a potential offside. However, the officials ruled that another player in the formation did not interfere with active play, and the goal was allowed. This caused protests from the hosts.

Youri Tielemans' disappointment

In an interview with MUTV after the game, Manchester United midfielder Youri Tielemans did not hide the deep disappointment in the dressing room. The Belgian expressed his regret for not delivering such a result in front of the fans.

According to him, the team failed to exploit spaces on the pitch, made many errors in passing, and was too hasty in the final third. Tielemans emphasized that the team's potential is much higher than this.

Difficult position in the league table

Following this painful defeat, Manchester United dropped to 13th place in the English Premier League table. The team has lost points in three of their first four matches, securing only one victory.

The 29-year-old Belgian midfielder believes the team must quickly recover, analyze their mistakes, and show a positive reaction in upcoming matches. He emphasized that this is the only way to overcome the current difficult situation.

Manchester UnitedManchester CityErling HaalandYouri TielemansPremier League
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Jahongir Tursunov
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