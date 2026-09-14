Historic final in New York: Zverev defeats Shelton and equals a 49-year record!

The US Open 2026, with a total prize fund of a staggering $108 million, has finally come to an end, making major changes on the world tennis map! In a tense and dramatic final against young American star Ben Shelton, who was the primary hope of local fans, Alexander Zverev showed great willpower and lifted the champion's trophy. With this victory, the German tennis ace won the second "Grand Slam" tournament of his career and achieved a rare feat previously managed by only three tennis legends. So, who did Zverev surpass with this result, and what drama unfolded in the final?

A 4-set battle and sensation in New York

The decisive match of the US Open became one of the most important tests in the careers of both players:

Confident start: Zverev started the match actively, taking the first set 6:3;

Tie-break nerves: In the second set, the home player put up resistance, but experience still spoke for itself — 7:6;

Shelton's comeback: In the third set, the American athlete seemed to get back into the game with a 5:7 score;

The final point: However, in the fourth set, the German star left no chance for his opponent — 6:2.

Among the legends: Renewing a 49-year history

Before Zverev, only three tennis players had won the first two "Grand Slam" titles in a single season: Jimmy Connors (1974), Guillermo Vilas (1977), and Jannik Sinner (2024). 29-year-old Zverev became the fourth athlete on this list.

The German tennis player, who previously climbed to the Roland Garros podium, has now brought his overall finals record to 2:4. This became his 2nd title of the current season and a whopping 26th title of his professional career.

List of active top players

Among active male tennis players, Zverev is now approaching the top 5 in terms of the number of "Grand Slam" titles:

Tennis Player Number of "Grand Slam" titles Novak Djokovic 24 Carlos Alcaraz 7 Jannik Sinner 5 Stan Wawrinka 3 Alexander Zverev 2 (Roland Garros, US Open)

For reference, Elena Rybakina claimed the champion's trophy in the women's singles events at the US Open 2026.

In your opinion, can Alexander Zverev deal a serious blow to the dominance of Alcaraz and Sinner now that the era of the "Big Three" has ended? How many more "Grand Slam" titles can he win in upcoming seasons?

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