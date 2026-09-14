“Either nuclear fuel, or military conflict!”: US puts forward sharp ultimatum to Tehran...

The geopolitical situation in the Middle East and the global energy market are approaching another extremely dangerous and critical point. The official US administration has presented an unprecedented proposal and a harsh ultimatum to the national government of Iran regarding its nuclear program. In an interview with the influential Bloomberg agency, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that Washington is fully prepared to supply Iran with guaranteed nuclear fuel from abroad, provided that in exchange, Tehran completely halts its national uranium enrichment program.

The White House leaves a clear choice on the negotiating table: either Iran returns to the international community and chooses the path of peace, or it continues its clandestine armament plans and faces a direct military strike by the US Armed Forces. At the same time, the situation is taking a tenser turn than ever, as the flow of raw materials through the Strait of Hormuz — a vital artery of the global oil market — has dropped to two-thirds of the pre-crisis period.

Well, how did Washington shape the uranium supply chain, what risks does the Pentagon's “most complex operation in history” to seize Iranian nuclear facilities pose, and how will this ultimatum affect oil prices on the world market?

“We prefer negotiations, otherwise...”: Chris Wright's statement to Bloomberg

The official position of the US Department of Energy relies on a two-pronged strategy:

External nuclear fuel supply: “We can supply Iran with nuclear fuel from abroad. They could rejoin the community of nations and bring peace and prosperity to their people,” Wright said;

Creation of its own uranium chain: The US Department of Energy is finalizing long-term agreements on uranium production and partnerships, which will allow Washington to fully control the nuclear fuel market;

Open military warning: The minister set a clear condition for Tehran: “We prefer to negotiate. Either they can continue their covert nuclear weapons development program and stand against the American military. And we will ensure that they do not create nuclear weapons.”

Alarm in the Strait of Hormuz: 10 million barrels a day and unstable prices

Experts warn about the situation in the world's most important oil corridor:

Warning against excessive optimism: Chris Wright urged traders not to be complacent, stating that a diplomatic breakthrough with Iran is not expected anytime soon;

Sharp decrease in oil volume: Currently, only 10 million barrels of oil and petroleum products pass through the strait per day. Even taking alternative pipelines into account, this figure accounts for only two-thirds of the pre-crisis volume;

Fluctuations in the energy market: The global energy market remains in an extremely unstable and complex state, and any military clash could lead to a sharp surge in the price of black gold.

“The most complex operation in military history” and Donald Trump's position

Political and military factors behind US strategic decisions:

Pentagon's special plan: As The New York Post wrote in July, the US Armed Forces have prepared to carry out the most complex and dangerous operation in world military history to seize enriched uranium reserves at Iranian nuclear facilities;

Trump's uncompromising condition: President Donald Trump has repeatedly and firmly emphasized that Iran must never possess nuclear weapons. Any potential agreement must absolutely prohibit the production and acquisition of nuclear weapons;

On the eve of a sharp choice: In the event that Tehran rejects this proposal, the risk of a regional war in the Middle East and a complete disruption of global logistics increases.

The US nuclear fuel offer is assessed as a final ultimatum disguised under a diplomatic mask, and Tehran's response could fundamentally change the world energy map.

Do you think Iran will agree to the US ultimatum to stop uranium enrichment and obtain fuel from outside, or is the conflict between the two countries bound to turn into a military clash? How will the tension in the Strait of Hormuz affect world oil and gasoline prices? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis regarding world energy and politics with all your loved ones!