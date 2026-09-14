Erdogan congratulates Jewish citizens of Turkey on Rosh Hashanah

·2·World
Erdogan congratulates Jewish citizens of Turkey on Rosh Hashanah

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated the country's Jewish citizens on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

In his congratulatory message, the head of state wished that the holiday would serve peace and prosperity not only in Turkey and the region, but throughout the world.

«I congratulate our Jewish citizens on the holiday of Rosh Hashanah and wish that this holiday will bring peace and prosperity not only in our region, but all over the world».

What kind of holiday is Rosh Hashanah?

Rosh Hashanah is the New Year holiday in the Jewish calendar, which is usually celebrated on the first and second days of the month of Tishri.

The holiday is considered one of the important religious dates in Jewish traditions. In addition to signifying the beginning of the new year, it also encompasses traditions related to reviewing the past period and expressing good intentions for the coming year.

When was Rosh Hashanah celebrated this year?

In 2026, Rosh Hashanah fell on September 11–13.

On the occasion of the holiday, Jewish communities in various countries around the world participated in religious ceremonies and traditional events.

The theme of peace in Erdogan's congratulation

Special attention was paid to wishes for peace and prosperity in the Turkish President's message.

Such holiday greetings are also significant from the standpoint of reaching out to various religious and ethnic communities in the country and expressing respect for their cultural and religious traditions.

Thus, Erdogan's message of congratulations on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah appeared not only as a good wish for the holiday, but also as a socio-political appeal promoting the idea of peace.

Recep Tayyip ErdoganRosh HashanahTurkey
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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