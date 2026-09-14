Man who tried to steal pizza ends up in an unexpected situation

·45·World
Man who tried to steal pizza ends up in an unexpected situation

In the USA, security cameras captured a man entering a restaurant and attempting to steal a pizza directly from the oven. He tried to grab the hot dish with his bare hands, but when the scorching pan caused him pain, he dropped it back onto the counter for a moment.

The footage shows the man leaning over the counter and grabbing the freshly baked pizza with his hands. However, his plan did not go as smoothly as expected. Because the hot pan burned his hands, he recoiled and briefly placed the pizza back on the counter.

Nevertheless, the man did not give up on the meal. He folded the pizza, wrapped it in napkins, and walked out of the restaurant.

The unusual incident took place at the Slim & Husky's Pizza Beeria restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. This was reported by “Need To Know”.

The restaurant management later posted the video of the incident on social media and reacted to it with humor. The staff added Snoop Dogg's song “Drop It Like It's Hot” to the clip and asked their followers: “Who is this anyway?”

Released on September 4, the video quickly went viral on the internet and caught the attention of users. Viewers jokingly discussed the man's unexpected “adventure” with the piping hot pizza.

Some users joked that since he grabbed the pizza with his bare hands, his hands must have been severely burned. Others noted the fact that he still didn't give up on the pizza.

Humorous comments under the video also suggested that the man simply wanted to get his pizza “extra fresh and hot.”

Slim & Husky's Pizza BeeriaNashvilleTennesseeSnoop Dogg
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Aziza Shukhratova
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