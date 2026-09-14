A robot that changes its shape depending on the task has been created in China (video)

China's LimX Dynamics company has presented the new Tron 2 robot, which can adapt to various tasks. Its main feature is that the lower part of the robot can be changed depending on the work to be performed.

Designed for mass production, Tron 2 can be deployed in tasks ranging from household chores to agriculture, warehouses, and distribution centers.

1. The most important feature of the robot is universality

While ordinary robots are built with a special structure for a specific task, Tron 2 allows the use of multiple mobility platforms.

In other words, the upper part of the robot largely remains the same, while the lower part is adapted to the specific task.

One robot — multiple mobility configurations.

This approach expands the possibilities of using the robot in various working conditions.

2. For complex tasks — a stationary platform

In cases requiring precision and complex operations, Tron 2 is mounted on a stationary platform.

Such a configuration is suitable for tasks where performing the work accurately and stably is more important than the mobility of the robot.

3. For heavy loads — a wheeled base

If the robot is required to transport cargo in warehouses and distribution centers, its lower part is replaced with a wheeled base.

This simplifies movement and expands the robot's capabilities in handling cargo.

Such a configuration can be particularly useful in repetitive tasks in warehouses, such as moving products from one point to another.

4. For stairs and complex environments — two legs

Another configuration of Tron 2 is the bipedal (two-legged) form.

This mode allows the robot to operate in environments closer to human movement, including tasks such as walking and climbing stairs.

In this regard, the robot's design is not limited to flat environments like factories or warehouses.

5. In which fields can it be used?

The company aims to apply the robot in several directions:

Field Potential task Household Help with daily chores Agriculture Various auxiliary operations Warehouses Transporting and distributing cargo Distribution centers Moving products Complex environments Walking and climbing stairs

6. A new approach in robotics

The remarkable aspect of the Tron 2 project is not just its appearance. The main innovation is the idea of reconfiguring a single robot platform for various tasks.

If this approach proves itself in mass production and practice, enterprises could use universal platforms capable of working in various configurations instead of purchasing a separate robot for each task.

Conclusion

LimX Dynamics' Tron 2 robot demonstrates yet another example of the pursuit of versatility in robotics. Its lower part can be transformed into a stationary platform, wheeled base, or bipedal system depending on the task.

As a result, a single robot can adapt to work in various environments — from homes to warehouses, agriculture, and distribution centers.

And the most interesting aspect is this: future robots may differ not only by being humanoid, but also by their ability to reconfigure themselves based on the work they perform.