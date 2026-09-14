Ugreen launches compact and ultra-thin Nexode Air Slim 100W charger

·4·Technology
Ugreen launches compact and ultra-thin Nexode Air Slim 100W charger

Renowned accessories manufacturer Ugreen has released one of its latest and most advanced developments — the ultra-thin Nexode Air Slim 100W charger to the international market. Previously introduced in China under the name Mini Ice GaN, this device is now available for purchase in the UK and other markets for £60. The gadget is attracting the attention of mobile technology users due to its high performance and portability. This was reported by Ixbt.com news source.

Convenient design and technical capabilities

According to ixbt.com, one of the key features of the new wall adapter is its foldable prongs. When not in use, the plug folds completely into the body, making it extremely convenient to carry the charger in a bag, backpack, or laptop sleeve. Additionally, its flat profile allows for seamless use in tight, restricted spaces behind furniture or near outlets.

This charger is equipped with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. Both USB-C ports are capable of delivering up to 100W of power when used individually. This capacity is more than sufficient for fast charging most modern laptops and other power-hungry gadgets on the market. The traditional USB-A port supports up to 22.5W of power.

Charging multiple devices simultaneously

If a user connects two or three devices at the same time, the power is distributed intelligently. Depending on the system configuration, the first connected device continues to receive between 60W and 80W. This ensures that the primary work device maintains fast charging even when multiple gadgets need to be charged simultaneously.

The high efficiency of the device is ensured by a new solution based on modern GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology. According to Ugreen, this adapter has an efficiency of up to 93%, which significantly reduces energy loss and prevents overheating during operation.

Engineers have also paid special attention to the safety of the device. The manufacturer has installed a multi-stage system that protects against overvoltage, overcurrent, overheating, and short circuits. These aspects guarantee safe charging for laptops and other expensive equipment.

UgreenNexode AirGaN ChargerTechnologyGadgets
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Abror Shuhratov
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