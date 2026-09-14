Tied to a pole: Residents in India take mobile operator employee hostage over lack of 5G coverage

·34·World
Tied to a pole: Residents in India take mobile operator employee hostage over lack of 5G coverage

A truly sensational yet alarming incident involving modern technology and mobile communication quality took place in the village of Hardauli, located in the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, India. Despite a new transmission tower being installed in the area two years ago, the village residents' patience finally snapped after being deprived of the promised high-speed 5G internet and quality service. Local residents surrounded Aditya Bhan Singh, a young technician from the mobile operator who had arrived to inspect network outages, and tied him securely to the antenna pole with a rope. The enraged residents firmly demanded that he not be released until the company's management arrived in person and fully launched the 5G network.

Two hours later, following a video circulating on social media, a special police team arrived at the scene and rescued the captive specialist, while 6 local residents who participated in the "action" were immediately arrested. So, why did the villagers, who paid for substandard service for two years, take revenge specifically on an ordinary technician? What legal consequences did this network-freezing incident entail, and what kind of explosion is the irresponsibility of mobile operators creating in rural areas?

"We've been paying for it for two years, but there is no service!": The origin of villagers' anger

The root causes of the incident trace back to the long-standing dissatisfaction of the villagers:

  • Two years of waiting in vain: Although a new tower of a private mobile operator was installed in Hardauli village nearly two years ago, the promised 5G network never worked;

  • Tariffs paid, service at zero: Residents have been paying large sums every month for 5G tariff plans, but even the 4G network constantly drops out when making regular calls and using daily online services;

  • Ignored appeals: People have repeatedly filed official complaints with the operator, but the company has turned a blind eye to the problem for three months without even sending a specialist.

The technician tied to the pole and two hours of captivity

Details of the ordeal faced by the ordinary employee who came to the village:

  • Unexpected encirclement: Aditya Bhan Singh, a young technician who arrived to inspect power supply and network issues, was instantly surrounded by locals and vendors;

  • Tied securely to a pole with a rope: To draw emergency attention from the company, the disgruntled crowd tied the technician directly to the communication pole, recorded a video, and uploaded it to the internet;

  • "He won't leave until the bosses arrive": The residents openly stated that they would not release the employee until the company's top executives arrived and resolved the 5G issue on the spot.

Prompt police raid: 6 people arrested

The sensational video spread across the internet stirred law enforcement agencies into action:

  • Prompt release: Forces led by Fatehpur Police Chief Abhimanyu Manglik arrived at the scene and freed Aditya Singh, who had been held captive on the pole for nearly two hours;

  • 6 citizens arrested: Rahul Patel, Suraj Yadav, Alok Patel, Yogendra Patel, Alok Yadav, and Sachin Patel were arrested under charges of illegal detention and breach of public order (later temporarily released on bail);

  • Major social resonance: The incident demonstrated how radical protests can be sparked in India and around the world by substandard mobile operator services in rural areas and the violation of consumer rights.

This bizarre and sensational incident in India vividly demonstrated how closely intertwined the quality of communication has become with people's nervous systems and vital needs in the digital age.

In your opinion, can such drastic actions by villagers be justified for a communication service that was paid for over two years but never provided, or is tying a person to a pole an utterly illegal and savage method? Does the mobile and internet speed in your area completely satisfy you? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the sensational incident that shocked the entire world with your friends and loved ones on social media!

Fatehpur5GAditya Bhan SinghVillagers' anger
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

The secret to a 100-year-old woman's longevity — a daily hot dog and Diet Coke?The secret to a 100-year-old woman's longevity — a daily hot dog and Diet Coke?Today, 03:48Lived 23 years without hands: The unique operation that changed Felix's lifeLived 23 years without hands: The unique operation that changed Felix's lifeToday, 03:29Ship with 243 people onboard sinks in Indonesia: 140 missingShip with 243 people onboard sinks in Indonesia: 140 missingToday, 03:17Gorillas are now spicing up weddings in PakistanGorillas are now spicing up weddings in PakistanToday, 02:26Does the “immortal jellyfish” really exist? Scientists study the secret of the amazing creatureDoes the “immortal jellyfish” really exist? Scientists study the secret of the amazing creatureToday, 01:35A single tongue weighs several tons: fascinating facts about the blue whaleA single tongue weighs several tons: fascinating facts about the blue whaleYesterday, 23:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars