Tied to a pole: Residents in India take mobile operator employee hostage over lack of 5G coverage

A truly sensational yet alarming incident involving modern technology and mobile communication quality took place in the village of Hardauli, located in the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, India. Despite a new transmission tower being installed in the area two years ago, the village residents' patience finally snapped after being deprived of the promised high-speed 5G internet and quality service. Local residents surrounded Aditya Bhan Singh, a young technician from the mobile operator who had arrived to inspect network outages, and tied him securely to the antenna pole with a rope. The enraged residents firmly demanded that he not be released until the company's management arrived in person and fully launched the 5G network.

Two hours later, following a video circulating on social media, a special police team arrived at the scene and rescued the captive specialist, while 6 local residents who participated in the "action" were immediately arrested. So, why did the villagers, who paid for substandard service for two years, take revenge specifically on an ordinary technician? What legal consequences did this network-freezing incident entail, and what kind of explosion is the irresponsibility of mobile operators creating in rural areas?

"We've been paying for it for two years, but there is no service!": The origin of villagers' anger

The root causes of the incident trace back to the long-standing dissatisfaction of the villagers:

Two years of waiting in vain: Although a new tower of a private mobile operator was installed in Hardauli village nearly two years ago, the promised 5G network never worked;

Tariffs paid, service at zero: Residents have been paying large sums every month for 5G tariff plans, but even the 4G network constantly drops out when making regular calls and using daily online services;

Ignored appeals: People have repeatedly filed official complaints with the operator, but the company has turned a blind eye to the problem for three months without even sending a specialist.

The technician tied to the pole and two hours of captivity

Details of the ordeal faced by the ordinary employee who came to the village:

Unexpected encirclement: Aditya Bhan Singh, a young technician who arrived to inspect power supply and network issues, was instantly surrounded by locals and vendors;

Tied securely to a pole with a rope: To draw emergency attention from the company, the disgruntled crowd tied the technician directly to the communication pole, recorded a video, and uploaded it to the internet;

"He won't leave until the bosses arrive": The residents openly stated that they would not release the employee until the company's top executives arrived and resolved the 5G issue on the spot.

Prompt police raid: 6 people arrested

The sensational video spread across the internet stirred law enforcement agencies into action:

Prompt release: Forces led by Fatehpur Police Chief Abhimanyu Manglik arrived at the scene and freed Aditya Singh, who had been held captive on the pole for nearly two hours;

6 citizens arrested: Rahul Patel, Suraj Yadav, Alok Patel, Yogendra Patel, Alok Yadav, and Sachin Patel were arrested under charges of illegal detention and breach of public order (later temporarily released on bail);

Major social resonance: The incident demonstrated how radical protests can be sparked in India and around the world by substandard mobile operator services in rural areas and the violation of consumer rights.

This bizarre and sensational incident in India vividly demonstrated how closely intertwined the quality of communication has become with people's nervous systems and vital needs in the digital age.

In your opinion, can such drastic actions by villagers be justified for a communication service that was paid for over two years but never provided, or is tying a person to a pole an utterly illegal and savage method? Does the mobile and internet speed in your area completely satisfy you? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the sensational incident that shocked the entire world with your friends and loved ones on social media!