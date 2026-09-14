Traces of an alien civilization may be hidden on the Moon

·33·World
Traces of an alien civilization may be hidden on the Moon

Scientists suggest that technological remnants belonging to potential ancient alien civilizations may be preserved on the lunar surface. According to researchers, it is possible that extremely small fragments of such technologies even crossed interstellar space to reach the Moon.

The research results were published on the arXiv preprint server. This was reported by “Ohu.Az”, citing “Live Science”.

For many years, scientists have been searching the universe for various signs of technological activity by extraterrestrial civilizations. However, reliable evidence confirming the existence of such civilizations has not yet been found. The authors of the study put forward the possibility that one of the reasons for this could be that alien civilizations have already ceased to exist.

Nevertheless, there is a chance that the technological remnants they created are still preserved. Scientists consider the Moon to be one of the most promising regions for searching for such traces.

This is primarily due to the Moon's unique natural conditions. It lacks an atmosphere and a magnetic field. Therefore, the lunar surface is constantly exposed to meteorites, as well as streams of microscopic particles coming from within the solar system and beyond.

Furthermore, there is no tectonic activity or liquid water on the Moon. Consequently, particles falling onto its surface do not erode or disappear over time due to various processes as they would on Earth, but may remain preserved within lunar dust for a long time.

Researchers suggest that among this dust, there may be extremely tiny fragments left over from the technological activity of long-extinct alien civilizations.

For example, after the destruction of giant artificial cosmic structures, including Dyson spheres, or spacecraft belonging to alien civilizations, their debris may have scattered into interstellar space.

It is hypothesized that microscopic particles composed of metal or other artificial materials were expelled from stellar systems inhabited by intelligent civilizations by powerful stellar winds. They may have traveled across the galaxy for a very long time, eventually entering the solar system and landing on the lunar surface.

According to scientists, if such technological remnants truly exist, detecting and finding them on the lunar surface might be relatively easier compared to other planets.

However, for now, this is merely a scientific hypothesis. There is no evidence confirming the discovery of technologies or their remnants belonging to alien civilizations on the Moon.

ScientistsAlien civilizationsLunar technologiesDyson spheres
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Aziza Shukhratova
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