Conflict behind the Kanye West show: Fans in Russia unable to get ticket refunds

A major financial storm has erupted around the name of Kanye West (Ye), the most scandalous and eccentric star in the global hip-hop world. The U.S. rapper's two-day show, promised to be held on October 10–11 at Saint Petersburg's magnificent Gazprom Arena with a capacity of 80,000 spectators, will most likely not take place. Most regrettably, hundreds of fans who believed the grand advertisements and bought expensive tickets ranging from 55,000 to 160,000 rubles have been left stranded for a month, unable to get their money back. People have also already spent substantial amounts on hotels and plane tickets. Currently, the deceived spectators have formed a special group with over 500 members and officially filed a collective complaint with Rospotrebnadzor and the Prosecutor's Office.

Meanwhile, a true game of "football" has begun: the concert organizer "Say Agency" is shifting responsibility to the ticket operator, while "Intikets" claims that all funds have already been transferred to the organizers. The administration of Gazprom Arena further widened the scope of the conflict by stating that no rental agreement was ever concluded at all and that tickets were sold illegally without official documents. So, what will be the fate of the millions prepaid to Kanye West, will the fans manage to get their funds back, and how did this turn into an unprecedented fraud scandal?

"Over 500 victims and silence": How did fans fall into the trap?

Details of the complex financial situation faced by the spectators:

A month of uncertainty and silence: Ticket buyers have been unable to get a definitive answer or their money back from the organizers regarding the concert's exact fate and the refund issue for a month;

A 55,000-ruble loss: One of the victims stated that they purchased a ticket for 55,000 rubles on August 18, but no one has responded to their refund requests, maintaining silence;

Additional expenses and hardship: Fans who planned to arrive for the concert from other cities and countries are suffering double material losses because they booked hotels and purchased train and plane tickets in Saint Petersburg;

Complaint to regulatory authorities: Currently, more than 500 people have united and submitted official applications to Rospotrebnadzor and the prosecutor's office to resolve the situation legally.

The blame-shifting game: The dispute between Say Agency and "Intikets"

Statements of the responsible parties regarding refunds:

"Go to the ticket operator": The agency "Say Agency", listed as the concert organizer, tells spectators that they need to contact the ticket operator directly to get their funds back;

"Funds were transferred to the organizer": In turn, the ticket platform "Intikets" states that all funds from the tickets have already been transferred to the account of "Say Agency", redirecting buyers back to the organizer;

Rospotrebnadzor's warning: A week ago, Rospotrebnadzor issued an official strict warning to Say Agency LLC because it refused to refund the money of those who bought tickets for the event.

The truth at Gazprom Arena: Tickets sold without a contract

The disagreement between the stadium management and organizers has been exposed:

There was no rental agreement at all: The administration of Gazprom Arena officially announced that no official contract had been signed to lease the venue for the Kanye West concert and that no concert would be held there;

"Sales began without documents": Stadium representatives accused the organizer of launching a large-scale advertising campaign and ticket sales without having the necessary permits and documents;

The organizer's claim: Anna Subcheva, CEO of "Say Agency", admitted that the contract was indeed not signed, only sent to the arena, and she also emphasized that an advance payment (deposit) had been paid to Kanye West for the concerts;

160,000-ruble VIP tickets: Interestingly, some spectators still managed to get refunds for the most expensive tickets sold at 160,000 rubles for the stadium's most luxurious VIP lodges.

This dubious concert scandal, organized by using the name of the American superstar, is now moving beyond show business and becoming a subject of serious investigation by courts and law enforcement agencies.

In your opinion, what punitive measures should be taken against organizers who use the names of famous stars and start selling tickets without even concluding an official contract with the arena? Is Kanye West himself aware of such scandals, or is this simply another scam aimed at profiting at the expense of fans? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the details of this big uproar and ticket fraud in the art world with all your friends and music lovers!