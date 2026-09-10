Horrific Murder in Saint Petersburg: Son Kills Mother and Hides Her in Freezer

A horrific and unimaginable crime in Russia's northern capital has shocked the public. In a standard apartment building on Lenin Prospect in Saint Petersburg's Kirovsky District, a 42-year-old man stabbed his own mother to death and placed her body in a large freezer to hide the evidence. According to the '112' Telegram channel and law enforcement reports, the murder actually took place in August, and the perpetrator lived in the same apartment with his frozen mother for 18 days. Only after nearly three weeks, unable to bear the guilt or fear, did the man approach a Rosgvardiya patrol on the street and confess to his crime.

What drove a man to raise his hand against his own mother, which gambling addiction led to the bloody conflict, and why was a mentally ill man who had previously killed two people walking free? At the end of the article, we provide all the details of the investigation and the ongoing probe by the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Gambling debts and hidden money: The true cause of the bloody crime

Preliminary information gathered by investigators and forensic experts has uncovered the dark truth behind the tragedy:

Time and place of the conflict: The murder took place in the apartment on Lenin Prospect on August 22, but it only became known on September 9 after the killer surrendered voluntarily.

Gambling and ludomania: It turned out that the 42-year-old man was addicted to bookmaker bets (gambling) and had secretly lost the family's savings online.

Tragic confrontation: The 64-year-old mother was counting her savings in the room when her son entered; he feared she would notice the money was missing and start a fight.

Brutal knife attack: During the ensuing argument, the man grabbed a knife and inflicted severe injuries on his mother—the elderly woman died at the scene.

Freezing the body: To hide the traces of the crime, the killer placed his mother's body in a chest freezer in the house and covered it up.

"Addiction to gambling and online betting completely stripped the man of his humanity, leading him to take the life of his own mother," investigators emphasize.

Previously killed two people: The killer's dark past and mental state

Additional horrific facts have emerged within the criminal case opened by the Saint Petersburg Main Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee:

Past crime: The 42-year-old man was previously held accountable for a similar grave crime — robbery and simultaneously killing two people and was prosecuted.

Kaschenko Hospital: At that time, a forensic psychiatric examination found him mentally incompetent, and he underwent mandatory treatment at the Kaschenko Psychiatric Hospital.

Dispensary supervision: After his treatment, he remained under neuropsychiatric registration and lived freely in the city.

Re-examination and arrest: A criminal case has been opened against the suspect under Part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Murder); the investigation is considering his detention and has ordered a new forensic psychiatric examination to assess his mental state at the time of the crime.

Unchecked danger in society and the tragedy of ludomania

This horrific murder inSaint Petersburg has exposed two major problems in modern society: ludomania (gambling addiction) and the lack of control over mentally ill individuals who have committed serious crimes. Allowing a person who had previously taken two lives to live freely with his elderly mother, while he was drowning in the vortex of online gambling, set the stage for an inevitable tragedy. Hiding the event for 18 days and then surrendering shows not only the gravity of the crime but also that such individuals are like ticking time bombs within society. Now, the investigation must evaluate not only the killer's actions but also the performance of the responsible services that failed to monitor him properly.

Do you think it is right for individuals found to be mentally ill after committing serious crimes to be released and live among society, or should they be kept in special institutions for life? What drastic measures should be taken against bookmaker bets and online gambling that destroy family lives? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis with your loved ones and friends!