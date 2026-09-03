Man with a pistol takes a clinic doctor hostage in Saint Petersburg

A serious incident occurred in the evening at a clinic in the Frunzensky district of Saint Petersburg. A 25-year-old man entered the medical facility with a traumatic pistol and threatened patients and doctors. The incident was recorded on September 3 on Budapeshtskaya Street.

The most alarming aspect is that patients and medical staff were in the clinic at the time of the incident. However, the prompt actions of the facility's staff prevented the situation from escalating.

What happened at the clinic?

The press service of the Russian Interior Ministry for Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region reported that a 25-year-old man caused a disturbance at the clinic and threatened patients and doctors with a pistol.

According to preliminary information, he took one of the medical staff hostage.

Realizing the situation, the clinic staff immediately called the police. Employees pressed the facility's "panic button."

Following the signal from the "panic button," police officers arrived at the scene promptly.

How did the police catch the man with the pistol?

Patrol officers apprehended the offender upon arriving at the clinic.

According to police, the traumatic pistol was confiscated from the man.

Key facts about the incident:

the incident occurred on the evening of September 3;

location — Saint Petersburg, Budapeshtskaya Street;

suspect — 25-year-old man;

he threatened patients and medical staff;

a traumatic pistol was confiscated from the man;

police apprehended him at the scene;

no one was injured as a result of the incident.

How did the situation at the clinic end?

After the incident, the detained man was taken to the police station.

The press service of the Frunzensky district administration informed the "Komsomolskaya Pravda — Saint Petersburg" publication that the situation had been resolved.

Most importantly, none of the patients or staff present at the clinic were harmed.

"The situation has been resolved. Everyone is alive and well," the district administration's press service stated.

An investigation into the incident has begun

Law enforcement agencies are currently clarifying all the details of the incident.

The police are conducting an investigation into the incident. Further information regarding why the man came to the clinic with a pistol and his reasons for threatening the doctor and others may be released later.

According to official information so far, the situation was brought under control as a result of the police's prompt intervention, and no harm was done to human life.

Main conclusion: the timely pressing of the "panic button" by clinic staff and the rapid arrival of patrol officers prevented a potentially dangerous situation from worsening.