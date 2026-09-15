Alvaro Morata considers Lamine Yamal worthy of the Ballon d'Or

Former Spain captain Alvaro Morata has stated that Barcelona star Lamine Yamal deserves to win the most prestigious individual award in world football — the Ballon d'Or. The experienced striker highly praised his young teammate's performance on the pitch and his dominance in European football. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata discussed the candidates for the world's best player in an interview with Cadena COPE. He specifically noted that his national team partner, Lamine Yamal, possesses extraordinary maturity for his age.

Young talent and professional approach

In Morata's opinion, the young Spanish footballer is fully deserving of the highest recognition. The experienced striker placed Yamal alongside world-leading stars such as Rodri, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Kylian Mbappé.

Morata also emphasized that the young winger's tireless work ethic in training and professional attitude often go unnoticed by many. According to him, Yamal is much smarter and more hardworking in analyzing and preparing for games than people realize.

Historical results and the future

Both players first appeared on the pitch together in a match against Georgia in September 2023. At that time, Yamal scored his debut goal for the national team, while Morata recorded a hat-trick. Since then, they have played together in 15 matches for the national team.

To date, the Barcelona academy graduate has already secured eight major titles. These include domestic trophies won during the 2024–2025 season. Additionally, Yamal became the youngest player in history to win the most prestigious international trophies, having triumphed at Euro 2024 and the Nations League.

It is reported that the winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or will be announced at a gala ceremony in London on October 26. Yamal's inclusion in the 30-man shortlist once again confirms that he is one of the main contenders for this prestigious award.