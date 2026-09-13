Disgraceful incident in the Saudi Pro League did not escape Cristiano Ronaldo's attention

A highly disgraceful incident contrary to football ethics has been recorded in the Saudi Pro League. During the match between Al-Taawoun and Al-Hilal, insulting and vile chants directed by home fans at one of the players on the pitch caused widespread public outrage. According to Goal.com, fans of the home team engaged in shameful behavior against Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves during the match. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

It has emerged that Al-Taawoun fans deliberately brought up the topic of the tragic death of Diogo Jota, a close friend and former teammate of Ruben Neves, to insult the Portuguese player. Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves not only played together for Portugal's youth national teams but also became close friends while playing for the English club Wolverhampton.

Players' reaction and sharp protest

After Diogo Jota's tragic passing, Ruben Neves began wearing the number 21 jersey in his Portugal national team matches as a tribute to his memory. The player himself could not remain silent about this immorality on the pitch. According to reports from Cronache di Spogliatoio, after the incident, Ruben Neves did not hide his deep hatred and hurt, stating: "After what they did, I don't even want them to go and pray."

This disgraceful situation did not escape the attention of other stars playing in the Saudi league, as well as the entire football community. In particular, Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr, reacted to the incident and strongly condemned the fans' behavior. According to the Portuguese star, such individuals should never be allowed into stadiums again.

This conflict has once again made the issues of fan culture and security in Saudi Arabian football a pressing concern. There are calls for strict disciplinary measures to be taken against fans who attempt to exploit the personal tragedies of opposing players, and for adherence to sports ethics in local league matches.