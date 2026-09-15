Alan Mozo sends a warning to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

·12·Sport
Alan Mozo sends a warning to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

Cruz Azul defender Alan Mozo has declared his firm intentions ahead of the 2026 Campeones Cup clash against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. This prestigious encounter is significant as it pits the champions of North America's two strongest leagues against each other. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with Record, Alan Mozo emphasized how important this match and international trophies are to him. According to him, Cruz Azul is traveling to Florida solely for the win and another international title.

A principled confrontation on the international stage

The Campeones Cup traditionally features a clash between the winners of Mexico's Liga MX and the USA's Major League Soccer. Historically, Mexican clubs have triumphed in this competition four times, while American teams have secured the title three times.

In the upcoming match, the Mexicans aim to solidify their regional dominance. Despite facing some difficulties in their domestic league, Inter Miami boasts world-class players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Rodrigo De Paul, and Casemiro.

High spirits for Cruz Azul

Under the leadership of Joel Huiqui, Cruz Azul arrives in excellent form. The team secured an unforgettable 4-3 victory over their main rivals Club América in the last round. This success has further boosted the team's confidence ahead of their trip to Florida.

Since joining the team, defender Alan Mozo has quickly become a key part of the starting lineup. He noted that upon receiving the offer from Cruz Azul, he did not hesitate to accept and is now ready to give his all for the club.

Alan MozoLionel MessiInter MiamiCruz AzulCampeones Cup
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