Hansi Flick supports Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or claim

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has expressed his full support for the bold statement made by the team's young winger, Lamine Yamal, regarding his candidacy for the Ballon d'Or. The German tactician emphasized that the player's high level of self-confidence does not negatively impact the team environment and that his pride is not a problem. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, last week Lamine Yamal stated that he and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé are the best players in the world, but that the prestigious individual award should go to him. Although this statement caused various discussions in the football world, the Catalan coach accepted the situation naturally.

Flick's confidence and Yamal's results

During the press conference ahead of the match against Racing Santander, the head coach stressed that the young player's self-confidence is completely justified. Hansi Flick noted that Yamal's successes with the club and the national team, as well as his outstanding performances, prove that he deserves this prestigious award.

"He is open-minded and confident. Yamal has shown how good he is this season. He is a truly extraordinary player," said Hansi Flick. The coach also added that the player's achievements in La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, and with the national team prove his point.

On-field ability and team approach

In Flick's opinion, the confidence and skill that Lamine Yamal displays against opponents on the pitch are an integral part of his character. He specifically acknowledged his ability to amaze fans in one-on-one situations or against multiple defenders.

Previously, Hansi Flick had warned several times during his career that excessive stardom could harm team success. However, the specialist expressed hope that Yamal's aspirations for the Ballon d'Or would not become a distraction for the team and confirmed his full support for his protégé.