British tourist arrested in Turkey for spitting on the Turkish flag

·35·World
British tourist arrested in Turkey for spitting on the Turkish flag

A 58-year-old British tourist was arrested following an altercation at a hotel in Alanya, in Turkey's Antalya province. This was reported by The Sun.

According to reports, the incident occurred on September 9 at the hotel entrance. The tourist got into an argument with hotel staff. During the conflict, he was accused of spitting on the Turkish flag hanging at the entrance. Following this, the hotel staff called the police.

The police detained the British tourist and took him to the Alanya court. The court decided to remand him in custody. He has been charged with insulting symbols of state sovereignty.

According to Turkish law, a person found guilty of insulting state symbols can face up to three years in prison. So far, the tourist's guilt has not been finally confirmed by the court.

AlanyaTurkeyBritish touristTurkish flag
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