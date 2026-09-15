iQOO 16 smartphone unveiled with 165 Hz display and 8400 mAh battery

·34·Technology
iQOO 16 smartphone unveiled with 165 Hz display and 8400 mAh battery

In a rapidly evolving smartphone market, manufacturers continue to impress users with their latest flagship devices. According to ixbt.com, the iQOO brand has announced the official launch date for its next advanced flagship, the iQOO 16 smartphone. Despite being positioned as a standard series model, its technical specifications allow it to compete with the most expensive Pro Max-level gadgets. This is reported by news source.

The launch ceremony for the new smartphone is scheduled for September 29 in China, with sales expected to begin on the day of the presentation. In terms of design, the device features the "Tomorrow’s Porthole" style. The decorative construction housing the three camera modules resembles a spaceship porthole, giving the design a unique futuristic look.

Advanced display in partnership with Samsung

One of the smartphone's most notable features is its 6.85-inch display manufactured by Samsung Display. The iQOO 16 will be the first smartphone in history to be equipped with a 2K resolution screen and a 165 Hz refresh rate. These specifications mark a significant step for gaming enthusiasts and those who value high-quality visuals.

This panel is built on M16 materials and LEAD 2.0 technology, which operates without a traditional polarizer. The manufacturer claims this solution reduces power consumption by approximately 30 percent. Additionally, the screen offers brightness of up to 2800 nits across the entire surface, and up to 10,000 nits locally. To protect the eyes, DC Dimming and 3300 Hz PWM technologies have been included.

High performance and impressive autonomy

The hardware includes the latest advancements, powered by the new flagship Snapdragon platform and a dedicated iQOO Q4 gaming chip. The device is equipped with improved vibration motors and high-quality speakers. Regarding storage, users are offered up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage.

To ensure autonomous operation, a massive 8400 mAh battery has been selected. The battery can be fast-charged via 100 W wired charging and 50 W wireless charging. The software is based on the Android 17 operating system with the OriginOS 7 shell.

Camera capabilities and protection level

Special attention has also been paid to photography, with the smartphone featuring three 50-megapixel modules. These include a main camera with a 1/1.3-inch enlarged sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a periscopic telephoto lens for zooming.

Durability has also been addressed seriously, as the smartphone features IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance standards. This makes it not only a tool with powerful technical specifications but also a reliable companion in various harsh conditions.

IQOOSmartphonesSnapdragonAndroidTechnology
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