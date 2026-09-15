Apple M5 Ultra processor outperforms AMD giant in Geekbench test

In Geekbench 7 tests, Apple's new system-on-a-chip — the M5 Ultra processor — recorded an extremely high result, surprising many experts. According to ixbt.com, this new platform managed to outperform even server-class giants like the 96-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX in a number of metrics. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to technical specifications, the Apple M5 Ultra has a total of 36 cores, 12 of which are responsible for high performance. For comparison, its rival, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX processor, is equipped with 96 cores, supports 192 threads, and can operate at frequencies up to 5.4 GHz. Nevertheless, in synthetic tests, the Apple architecture demonstrated its high efficiency.

Superiority in synthetic tests

The most significant advantage in Geekbench 7 tests was recorded in single-core mode. The Apple M5 Ultra scored 3774 points, while the AMD processor was limited to 2578 points. This means the Apple platform outperformed it by approximately 46.4 percent.

The situation was similar in multi-core tests. The M5 Ultra demonstrated that it is approximately 10.8 percent faster than the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX in this test. Such results testify to the massive evolution of the Apple Silicon line in recent years.

Differences in real-world tasks and architectural features

However, it turned out that results are not the same in real-world practical workloads. In tasks that easily adapt to a large number of cores, the AMD product showed its primary advantage. Specifically, in Ray Tracer and Clang compilation tests, the AMD processor's lead reached up to 58.8 percent in some cases.

In return, the Apple platform provides significantly better results in photo processing and multimedia. One of the key achievements for the Apple Silicon architecture is the unified memory system, where the CPU, GPU, and other computing blocks share common memory.