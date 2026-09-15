Samsung unveils new Galaxy A18 4G smartphone in Europe

·30·Technology
Samsung unveils new Galaxy A18 4G smartphone in Europe

Samsung has officially introduced its latest budget-friendly device, which attracts attention with its price and capabilities. According to Ixbt.com, the Galaxy A18 4G smartphone is being launched in the European market and has immediately appeared on official French websites. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This new model features a number of changes compared to the previous generation and is expected to attract buyer interest. Specifically, in the French market, the device with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage is priced at 280 euros. Sales are scheduled to begin on September 18 of this year.

Technical capabilities and new processor

One of the key innovations of the device is its hardware. Instead of the MediaTek Helio G99 processor used in the previous Galaxy A17 4G model, this version features the new Samsung Exynos 1610 platform. Interestingly, this processor had not yet been officially introduced to the general public.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The front camera is located in a teardrop notch and has a resolution of 13 megapixels.

Camera and durability metrics

The main camera block includes two modules: a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel auxiliary lens. The device lacks optical stabilization, and the maximum video recording quality is limited to Full HD at 30 frames per second.

Samsung has also significantly strengthened the chassis protection. While the Galaxy A17 model had IP54 protection, the new Galaxy A18 meets the IP64 standard. The smartphone is 7.7 millimeters thick and weighs 196 grams.

Battery and long-term support

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with a maximum charging capacity of 25 watts. According to the manufacturer, the battery is rated for 1200 full charge cycles.

The device runs on Android 17 and the One UI 9 interface out of the box. One of the most important advantages is that Samsung promises to provide not only security patches but also Android updates for this model for a full six years.

SamsungGalaxy A18SmartphoneAndroid 17Exynos
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Abror Shuhratov
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