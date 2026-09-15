Night chase in Urgench: 15-year-old teenager tries to flee from Road Safety Department in a «Zhiguli» (video)

A dangerous nighttime incident in the city of Urgench, Khorezm region, has put the public and road safety officers on high alert. A driver was spotted speeding through the inner streets of the neighborhood in a black «VAZ-2107» car, disturbing the peace of residents and making a lot of noise. Ignoring the lawful stop signal from the Road Safety Department officers who arrived at the scene, the driver increased speed and tried to escape with dangerous maneuvers along narrow streets. As a result of a high-speed pursuit by the patrol car with its special siren and flashing lights activated, the vehicle was stopped, and it turned out that behind the wheel was just a 15-year-old schoolboy with neither a driver's license nor a permit.

Widely circulated videos online clearly show the teenager fleeing from the patrol car and creating emergency situations at intersections and pedestrian crossings. In connection with the incident, the father who handed over the vehicle to his underage child was summoned, an administrative report was drawn up against him, and the «seven» was towed to the impound lot. So, how did the car keys end up in the hands of a 9th-grade student, what severe tragedies could such carelessness have led to, and what punishment will the parents face?

Dangerous night race: 9th-grade student disobeys Road Safety Department

Details of the emergency on the streets of Urgench:

The «VAZ-2107» disturbing public peace: A report was received that a black «Zhiguli» was moving at high speed through the inner streets of Urgench neighborhoods, disturbing people's tranquility with engine noise;

Escape and chase: Although Road Safety Department officers signaled the car to stop, the driver continued moving without obeying and tried to escape at high speed through narrow neighborhood streets;

Surveillance camera footage: Camera footage clearly showed the patrol car chasing the violator, while the teenager drove dangerously at pedestrian crossings and turns;

The stopped violator: As a result of prompt measures taken, the vehicle was stopped, and it was found that a 15-year-old 9th-grade school student was sitting behind the wheel.

Parental responsibility and legal requirement: Now in the impound lot!

Prompt preventive and legal measures taken:

Conversation with the father and report: The father, who handed over the steering of the transport to his underage son, was summoned to the internal affairs department, and an administrative report was drawn up against him under Article 135, Part 2 of the Administrative Responsibility Code (handing over a vehicle to a person who does not have the right to drive);

Car impounded: The «VAZ-2107», which turned into an instrument of violation, was taken and placed in the impound lot for temporary storage;

Preventive explanation: Road Safety Department officers strictly reminded the teenager and his father that children driving a car directly endanger not only their own lives but also the lives of innocent citizens.

Giving car keys to children: A lesson of severe consequences

Experts and the road safety service warn:

Risk of age and inexperience: A 15-year-old teenager cannot make quick decisions in unexpected situations, and high-speed escapes often end in hitting pedestrians or colliding with other cars;

Parental negligence: Although it is often claimed that children took the car «without permission», the lack of supervision in the family and leaving car keys open are the main reasons for such situations;

Strict punishment is inevitable: The Road Safety Department emphasizes that fines and restrictions will be strictly applied to anyone who hands over the steering wheel to minors.

This incident in Urgench once again showed all parents what regrettable and shameful situations can result from indulging their children or being careless about their actions.

In your opinion, who is more to blame for a 15-year-old school student boldly driving on the street and daring to flee from the Road Safety Department — the parents who lost family control or the vice of showing off among teenagers? Do you think fines for parents who allow minors to drive should be made even harsher? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this cautionary article so all parents can be aware!