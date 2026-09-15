“Lokomotiv” eliminates “Bunyodkor” and advances to the quarterfinals

The Round of 16 of the Uzbekistan Cup continued with an intense and uncompromising clash typical of a capital derby. At this stage of the competition, two famous Tashkent clubs — “Bunyodkor” and “Lokomotiv” — took to the pitch for a ticket to the next round. Taking place amid fierce battles, tactical caution, and high pressure, the fate of this match was decided by a single situation that arose in the first half. In the 30th minute of the match, following a foul inside the “Swallows'” penalty area, the “Railwaymen's” skilled forward Jasurbek Yakhshiboev accurately converted a penalty to open the score.

In the remainder of the game, although “Bunyodkor” launched a series of attacks to equalize, “Lokomotiv's” defense and goalkeeper acted reliably to maintain the minimal 1-0 advantage. Thus, “Lokomotiv” became the fifth participant to reach the quarterfinals of the Uzbekistan Cup and will continue the fight for the main trophy. So, what advantage did Yakhshiboev's composure give the team, why couldn't “Bunyodkor” capitalize on its chances, and how far can the “Railwaymen” go on the path to the cup?

“The 30th-minute penalty spot”: The decisive penalty from Yakhshiboev

The key moments that decided the result in the Tashkent derby:

Minute 30 — Composed goal: Although the first half hour of the match was held in an equal battle, Jasurbek Yakhshiboev flawlessly executed the penalty awarded after a foul in the “Bunyodkor” penalty area;

The goalkeeper was helpless: Despite “Bunyodkor” goalkeeper Federico Botti attempting to find the trajectory of the ball, Yakhshiboev's accurate and powerful shot hit the back of the net;

“Lokomotiv's” tactical discipline: After scoring the goal, the “Railwaymen” focused on defense and managed to neutralize all of the opponent's attacking waves outside the penalty area.

Second-half pressure and “Bunyodkor's” unanswered attacks

Coaches' decisions and the battle on the pitch:

“Bunyodkor's” substitutions: Trailing in the score, the coaching staff of the “Swallows” tried to strengthen the attacking line by bringing on players such as Fakhriddin Mukhammadov, Eldor Naimov, and Muhammadali Adhamov;

“Lokomotiv's” triple rotation: In the 64th minute, “Loko's” mentors made three changes at once — sending Aleksandr Shushnyar, Jafar Bahodirov, and Suhrob Nurulloev into the game, thereby maintaining stability in the center of the pitch;

Solid defensive bastion: Experienced footballers led by Aleksey Kozlov, Sardor Mirzaev, and Shuhrat Muhammadiev managed to hold the score until the final whistle of the match.

5th quarterfinalist: A bold step toward the trophy

The ratio of forces in the Uzbekistan Cup:

“Lokomotiv” in the quarterfinals: Through a principled victory in the capital derby, the “Railwaymen” officially recorded their name as the 5th team to reach the 1/4 finals of the national cup;

“Bunyodkor” bids farewell to the cup: For “Bunyodkor,” which is having an inconsistent season, the cup journey stopped right at the Round of 16, and now all attention will be focused on the national championship;

Intrigue in the cup: “Lokomotiv,” possessing a strong squad, advancing to the next stage has further intensified the competition on the road to the semifinals and finals.

This victory, achieved through Jasurbek Yakhshiboev's decisive strike, once again proved that “Lokomotiv's” intention to fight for trophies until the end this season is serious.

In your opinion, does “Lokomotiv's” minimal 1-0 victory indicate the team's tactical superiority, or did “Bunyodkor” simply lack luck? Do you think the “Railwaymen” will be able to lift the championship trophy over their heads in this year's Uzbekistan Cup? Leave your thoughts and comments below, and share this intense derby analysis of Uzbek football with all football fans and your friends!