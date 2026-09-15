"From Player to Club Owner!": Ronaldo is preparing to buy Al-Nassr

·59·Sport
"From Player to Club Owner!": Ronaldo is preparing to buy Al-Nassr

Living legend of world football Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of taking an unprecedented step rarely seen in sports history. According to the influential publication "DAZN Portugal", the 41-year-old Portuguese star currently defending the honor of Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr club could become the full owner of the team. The source reveals that Ronaldo and four other major international investors are drafting official acquisition proposals for a controlling stake in the Riyadh club.

According to this agreement, each of the consolidation participants plans to invest at least 92 million euros directly into the project. The forward, who has been playing for Al-Nassr since December 2022 and brought the entire Saudi Pro League into the spotlight of world football, is now moving from on-field leadership directly to the club's management and ownership tier. So, how will Cristiano Ronaldo's transition from player to owner revolutionize Saudi football, what does the 92 million euro personal investment include, and how will this megadeal impact the club's future?

"The 92 Million Euro Stake": The Consortium and Ronaldo's Strategic Plan

Details of the expected major financial deal:

  • Investor group formed: According to "DAZN Portugal", besides Ronaldo, 4 other powerful investors make up the single funding pool to acquire Al-Nassr;

  • 92 million euros from each side: Each participant of the deal aims to contribute at least 92 million euros, bringing the total investment close to half a billion euros;

  • Revolution in club management: If this purchase goes through, Cristiano will become the key figure personally determining the club's strategic decisions, transfer policy, and global development directions.

The Saudi Era Starting from December 2022

Ronaldo's four-year journey in Riyadh and his impact on world football:

  • Historical turning point: In December 2022, Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr paved the way for dozens of world top-stars to flood into Saudi Arabian football;

  • Legendary career station: The Portuguese goalscorer has previously successfully defended the colors of giants such as Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus;

  • A new role at 41: Still maintaining his high form on the pitch, the star is building a new business empire by becoming the owner of the club he plays for before ending his career.

King of Trophies: Ronaldo's Unique Record and Future

The Portuguese forward's football treasury:

  • 5-time Ballon d'Or winner: Cristiano has won the highest individual award five times as the world's best footballer;

  • Champions League peak: Having triumphed multiple times in the continent's main tournament, he became the absolute top scorer in the competition's history;

  • Triumph with the national team: He lifted the European Championship and two UEFA Nations League main trophies high above his head with the Portugal national team;

  • Global brand in business: The CR7 brand is now directly integrated into the management of the largest clubs in Asian football, serving to elevate the team to new commercial heights.

Cristiano Ronaldo joining the ranks of club owners while still active as a player is expected to create a new precedent in the sports world, turning Al-Nassr into one of the most profitable brands in the global market.

How do you think Cristiano Ronaldo becoming one of the owners of Al-Nassr will benefit the club — can he turn the team into Asia's most powerful superclub? How will the player owning the team he plays for affect the situation on the pitch? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the details of this sensational financial turn in world sports with all football enthusiasts and your friends!

Cristiano RonaldoAl-NassrDAZN PortugalSaudi Pro League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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