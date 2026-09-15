Retirement age in Uzbekistan may be increased starting from 2028

In Uzbekistan, a phased increase in the retirement age is planned. According to the new regulations, starting from 2028, the retirement age will be increased by 3 months each year. As a result, by 2039, the retirement age may reach 63 for men and 58 for women.

This was reported today, September 15, in the draft Presidential Decree "On measures to ensure population welfare and reform the pension provision system," which was submitted for public discussion.

The document emphasizes that these changes are proposed in order to ensure proportionality between citizens' participation in the pension provision system and the period of receiving pension payments. It also takes into account the increasing average life expectancy of the population.

The draft decree provides for the approval of a number of proposals by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the National Agency for Social Protection under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

In particular, it is proposed to abolish the practice of assigning pensions with a one-year reduction in the general established retirement age starting from January 1, 2027.

At the same time, starting from January 1, 2028, it is established that the retirement age will be increased by 3 months annually. This process will be implemented in stages, with plans to reach 63 years for men and 58 years for women by 2039.

A number of guarantees are also being established to protect the rights and interests of pre-retirement age citizens during the period when the retirement age is being raised.

Specifically, dismissing a citizen or refusing to hire them on the grounds of being of pre-retirement age will not be permitted.

Additionally, the right to retire 2 years ahead of schedule will be retained for citizens recognized as unemployed.

The opportunity to retire early, in accordance with the established legislation, is also planned to be maintained for men working full-time in underground jobs and jobs with harmful and difficult working conditions at ages 50–55, and for women at ages 45–50.

Furthermore, existing privileges in taxation, transport, and healthcare granted to pension recipients will remain in force.

Another important aspect is that plans are underway to grant men the right to receive funded pension funds from the age of 60, and women from the age of 55.

According to the draft, the Ministry of Economy and Finance is instructed to submit a bill to the Cabinet of Ministers by December 1, 2026, introducing relevant amendments and additions arising from this draft decree to the laws of the Republic of Uzbekistan "On state pension provision of citizens" and "On funded pension provision of citizens," as well as to the Tax Code.

At present, this document is not a final decision. Public discussion on the draft Presidential Decree will continue until September 30 of this year.

Afterwards, the final content of the document may be shaped taking into account the expressed proposals and comments.