In the opening matchday of the AFC Champions League league phase, a sensational result shook continental football. Saudi Arabia's star-studded giant club «Al-Nassr» played away against the United Arab Emirates side «Al-Ain» and suffered a horrific and humiliating 0:4 defeat. Featuring global icons in their full starting lineup such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, and defensive stalwart Simakan, the Riyadh superclub proved completely helpless against the hosts' fierce attacks.

While Hussein Rahimi became the hero for «Al-Ain» by scoring a brace (25th and 63rd minutes), Soufiane Rahimi extended the lead in the 72nd minute, and Greek loanee Georgios Giakoumakis put the final nail in the coffin in the 85th minute. Sloppy mistakes by «Al-Nassr»'s defense and goalkeeper Al-Aqidi, combined with the attacking trio's failure to break through the opponent's defense, led to a disastrous start to the tournament for the Saudis. So, how was Asia's most expensive team completely dismantled in the UAE, why did Ronaldo and his teammates vanish on the pitch, and through what tactics did «Al-Ain» secure the victory?

4 Unanswered Strikes from «Al-Ain»: Step-by-Step Drama of the Match

The decisive moments when the goals were scored in the UAE encounter:

25th Minute — Rahimi's First Strike: Hussein Rahimi opened the scoring in the 25th minute, putting the hosts ahead and exposing gaps in «Al-Nassr»'s defense (1:0);

63rd Minute — Brace and Paralysis: In the middle of the second half, that same Hussein Rahimi scored his second against the Saudi goal, completing his brace (2:0);

72nd Minute — Humiliating Goal from Soufiane Rahimi: «Al-Ain»'s main star Soufiane Rahimi made it 3:0 in the 72nd minute, practically sealing the fate of the match;

85th Minute — Final Blow from Giakoumakis: Shortly before the final whistle, substitute Georgios Giakoumakis scored the fourth goal, completely subduing «Al-Nassr» (4:0).

Ronaldo, Mane, and Felix: An Evening Where the Stars Remained in the Shadows

Poor ratings and statistics recorded by «Al-Nassr»'s famous stars:

Paralysis of the Forward Line: The trio of Cristiano Ronaldo (rating 6.8), Sadio Mane (6.0), and Joao Felix (7.1) failed to find any dangerous solutions to break through «Al-Ain»'s defensive wall over 90 minutes;

Defensive Chaos: The Riyadh club's defense and goalkeeper Al-Aqidi (5.8 points) made gross errors throughout the game, allowing the opponent's forwards to shoot freely;

Difference in Team Ratings: While «Al-Ain» featured standout performers like Rahimi with 8.6 points and Gamarra with 8.0 points, «Al-Nassr»'s overall team rating was a mere 6.4 (compared to 7.3 for the hosts).

Sensational Start in the ACL: Is the Saudi Giant in Crisis?

The standings and tournament-wide consequences of this heavy defeat:

A Strong Signal from «Al-Ain»: By routing the continent's top favorite on matchday one of the AFC Champions League, the UAE club proved just how serious their ambitions are in the competition;

A Humiliating Blow for «Al-Nassr»: A 0:4 loss for a club that gathered billion-dollar transfers and football legends sparked a wave of sharp criticism among Saudi media and fans;

Coaching Staff Under Pressure: The lack of tactical balance within the team and the ineffective performance of the stars put the future of the coaching staff into serious question.

This resounding and ruthless victory of «Al-Ain» over «Al-Nassr» once again demonstrated that in football, unity and high discipline on the pitch bring victory, not star names.

In your opinion, who is most to blame for «Al-Nassr»'s humiliating 0:4 defeat to «Al-Ain» despite having superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Joao Felix — the coach's tactics or the players' complacency on the pitch? Can «Al-Nassr» recover after this heavy blow and contend for the ACL title? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the monumental sensation in Asian football with all football enthusiasts and friends!