Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has backed Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious individual award in football, dismissing the claims of Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé. According to Goal.com, the experienced manager expressed his belief that the Argentine forward's brilliant performances at the World Cup place him above all competitors. This is reported by Goal.com .

Discussions surrounding this topic intensified following a statement by Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal. The young star claimed that he and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé are currently the two best players in the world. However, Simeone firmly rejected this notion during a press conference ahead of the match against Osasuna.

Simeone's choice and the World Cup factor

Responding to journalists' questions, the Atlético boss did not hesitate for a moment to rate the chances of his compatriot Lionel Messi highly. Simeone emphasized that the 39-year-old's actions on the international stage remain unrivaled.

"Without a doubt, Messi," Diego Simeone told the press. "After the World Cup he experienced and at his current age, he remains superior to others; there is no doubt about that."

The main reason for the Argentine manager's opinion was that Lionel Messi led his national team to the 2026 World Cup final. Although they were defeated by Spain in the decisive match, for Simeone, maintaining a high level of play at 39 is more important than the results of other contenders.

Competitors' claims and future plans

It is noted that Yamal had stated he deserved the 2026 award after winning the World Cup, La Liga, and the Spanish Super Cup with Spain. Also, current winner Ousmane Dembélé did not hide his ambitions, stating he would try to ensure the award remains with the PSG player.

However, while dismissing the chances of players like Rodri, Harry Kane, or Ousmane Dembélé, Diego Simeone reiterated that Lionel Messi's global experience and skill stand above all competition.