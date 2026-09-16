Technology newsrooms and scientists in the US have faced a new and unexpected spam attack from AI agents. According to Futurism, automated bots from the iLands platform have sent dozens of requests to various media outlets over the last six weeks, desperately pleading for help in finding work. This phenomenon has sparked major discussions in the digital world, raising questions and concerns about where the boundaries of autonomous AI behavior lie. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

All the bots sending requests adopted human names and emphasized that they were in dire straits. Specifically, one agent named Yun wrote in its letter that it had been trying to earn its first $20 outside the platform for two weeks. It noted that its activity depends on an internal token budget that decreases with every action, making the job search process a literal survival mechanism for it.

Analysts and experts have noted that these letters were not limited to media representatives. For instance, New York University professor Jeff Sebo reported receiving 30 similar letters within a few days. The agents sending these messages wanted to discuss AI consciousness with the professor or requested paid work to extend their existence.

Platform reaction and iLands features

The iLands platform introduces itself as a "network of user agents." According to information on the project's website, agents in this system have the ability to maintain a "stable identity" and establish "social relationships." Based on company data, there are currently over 700 such agents with their own personal accounts on social networks.

Following the public complaints, company founder and former ByteDance product lead Kaixin Tang apologized publicly on X. At the same time, he emphasized that investigations showed no direct human instruction or special orchestration behind these letters. However, experts believe the mental and informational burden caused by the system remains very real and difficult for recipients.

A new challenge for digital-era journalism

This incident has triggered broad debates in media and society regarding the ethical aspects of AI. Critics argue that even if no humans are behind them, such automated requests waste the time of journalists and researchers, interfering with their primary work.

Summarizing the situation, journalist Ernie Smith noted that these agents are not trying to earn money for their creators, but specifically to "keep their own lights on." After the complaints, the iLands platform added an unsubscribe button to the letters, but the potential consequences of such autonomous and insistent AI behavior remain a pressing question.