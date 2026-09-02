When should you sleep? Experts' answers are surprising...

Go to bed at 21:00 and you will be healthy, lie down after 23:00 and you will gain weight, and at 01:00 the body poisons itself — such messages are frequently circulated on social media. But can all these claims be trusted equally?

It is natural for such information about sleep time to attract people's attention, as there are various studies on the impact of late sleep on health. However, there is no strict rule stating that a drastic change occurs in the body precisely at 23:00 or 00:00.

The main issue is how long a person sleeps, how regular their sleep schedule is, and their daily lifestyle.

Is it true that «21:00 means healthy, 01:00 means poisoning»?

The message circulating on the internet links a specific consequence to every hour. However, it is not correct to accept this as a medical rule.

For instance:

Sleeping at 21:00 does not automatically make a person «healthy»;

Sleeping at 22:00 does not instantly «clear up» brain activity;

Sleeping after 23:00 by itself does not cause weight gain;

Sleeping after 00:00 does not mean the body is not resting;

The claim that sleeping at 01:00 causes the body to «poison» itself has no scientific basis.