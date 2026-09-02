When should you sleep? Experts' answers are surprising...

·56·Health
When should you sleep? Experts' answers are surprising...

Go to bed at 21:00 and you will be healthy, lie down after 23:00 and you will gain weight, and at 01:00 the body poisons itself — such messages are frequently circulated on social media. But can all these claims be trusted equally?

It is natural for such information about sleep time to attract people's attention, as there are various studies on the impact of late sleep on health. However, there is no strict rule stating that a drastic change occurs in the body precisely at 23:00 or 00:00.

The main issue is how long a person sleeps, how regular their sleep schedule is, and their daily lifestyle.

Is it true that «21:00 means healthy, 01:00 means poisoning»?

The message circulating on the internet links a specific consequence to every hour. However, it is not correct to accept this as a medical rule.

For instance:

  • Sleeping at 21:00 does not automatically make a person «healthy»;

  • Sleeping at 22:00 does not instantly «clear up» brain activity;

  • Sleeping after 23:00 by itself does not cause weight gain;

  • Sleeping after 00:00 does not mean the body is not resting;

  • The claim that sleeping at 01:00 causes the body to «poison» itself has no scientific basis.

The functioning of the body cannot be divided into one precise hour.

So what is the harm of sleeping late?

There is an important distinction here. It is not late sleep itself, but sleep deprivation and constant disruption of the schedule that can negatively affect health.

Consistently getting insufficient sleep can:

  1. Affect attention and memory;

  2. Increase daytime fatigue;

  3. Negatively impact mood and emotional state;

  4. Lead to the disruption of the body's normal circadian rhythm.

Therefore, rather than a universal rule stating «you must sleep by 22:00», sufficient and regular sleep is much more important.

The most important question — it's not what time you go to bed

If a person needs to wake up early, it is natural for them to go to sleep a bit earlier in the evening. Another person's daily routine might be different.

For this reason, several factors are important when evaluating a sleep schedule:

Factor

Why is it important?

Sleep duration

Necessary for the body's recovery

Regular schedule

Helps maintain the daily sleep-wake rhythm

Sleep quality

Frequent awakenings and restlessness make resting difficult

Daytime activity

Affects the sleep-wake cycle

What should you pay attention to before going to sleep?

Complex rules are not required for quality sleep. Simply building simple habits can be beneficial:

  • going to bed and waking up at approximately the same time every day;

  • setting aside time to calm down before sleeping;

  • turning the bedroom into a comfortable and quiet environment;

  • reducing exposure to screens and bright light in the evening;

  • getting enough physical activity during the day.

So, what is the «ideal hour»?

The answer to this question is not the numbers 21:00, 22:00, or 23:00 as stated in the viral message.

The rightest approach is to establish a regular sleep schedule of adequate duration that fits your personal daily routine.

Therefore, there is no need to panic when seeing a message that says «if you sleep at 01:00, you poison yourself». However, making it a habit to stay awake past midnight every day and then not getting enough sleep is also not a good idea.

The conclusion is this: focus on the adequacy, quality, and regularity of your sleep, not the clock.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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