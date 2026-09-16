Why is Muxlisa Boboqulova rejecting matchmakers? The actress revealed what her future husband should be like (video)

·3·Culture
Why is Muxlisa Boboqulova rejecting matchmakers? The actress revealed what her future husband should be like (video)

Actress Muxlisa Boboqulova spoke on the "Omon-Omon" show about why she has been turning down matchmakers and what kind of person she wants her future husband to be.

"Your neighbors say that matchmakers are constantly coming. Why are you giving them rejections?" the actress was asked.

"I think creative people have more sensitive souls and want someone close to their heart. If I needed to get married just for the sake of getting married, I would have done so long ago. I am still waiting for someone who pleases my heart and suits me. Let's not say I am searching for him, because sooner or later he will find his way to me anyway," Muxlisa Boboqulova said.

The actress emphasized that a person's character is more important to her than their appearance.

"For me, character is more important than appearance. Because in 10–15 years our appearance will change. Someone who looks handsome today might not be the same as time passes. But you will live with their character for the rest of your life.

Since I am quite a humorous person myself, as long as he is humorous like me, and most importantly, open-hearted, and kind to children and animals, I think everything else can be managed somehow," the actress said.

Muxlisa BoboqulovaOmon-OmonKindnessCharacter
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