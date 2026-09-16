New details emerge regarding the student who fell from the 4th floor

·71·Society
New details emerge regarding the student who fell from the 4th floor

We previously reported that a boarding school student in Tashkent fell from the 4th floor of a dormitory and passed away after receiving treatment in the hospital for 10 days. New details of the incident have now been revealed.

According to reports, the deceased, Sh.J., was a student at the Al-Beruni International Boarding School. Since the school building was not yet fully completed, the students temporarily studied at the building of the Abu Ali ibn Sino Specialized Boarding School. They were accommodated in the dormitory of the Abdulla Avloni National Institute of Pedagogical Excellence.

A witness stated that at the time of the incident, the student was near his room's window. When the tablet in his hands was falling out of the window, the boy tried to catch it, lost his balance, and fell down.

Furthermore, after being taken to the hospital, the student told his father that he fell because he was trying to catch the tablet. Witnesses also reported that the tablet was found at the scene of the incident.

It should be noted that this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

The Al-Beruni International Boarding School was established in 2025 and aims to provide talented youth with quality education.

Al-Beruni Boarding SchoolTashkentSh.J. Al-BeruniTablet fall
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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