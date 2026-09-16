Wanted vehicle detained to recover 216 million UZS credit debt

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Wanted vehicle detained to recover 216 million UZS credit debt

As part of the "AVTOKON" operation conducted by the Search Department of the Jizzakh regional administration of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement in cooperation with Road Safety Department officers, a motor vehicle wanted for credit arrears was identified.

During the operation, the vehicle, which had been put on the wanted list due to an existing credit debt of 216 million UZS in favor of the bank, was detained in the prescribed manner.

The discovered vehicle was placed in a impound lot to ensure enforcement actions. This measure is aimed at recovering the credit debt and ensuring compliance with enforcement document requirements.

The Bureau, together with partner organizations, is consistently continuing its work on identifying debtors' property for recoveries in favor of banks, finding wanted vehicles, and applying compulsory enforcement measures established by law.

Bureau of Compulsory EnforcementJizzakh regionAVTOKONcredit debt
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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