The war of words between two great stars of the mixed martial arts (MMA) world — reigning champion Islam Makhachev and former two-division UFC champion Jon Jones — has turned into a truly personal and fierce clash. In August, after successfully defending his welterweight championship belt against Ian Machado Garry and breaking the record for the longest winning streak in UFC history, Jones openly cast doubt on this historic success achieved by the Russian fighter.

After the American athlete called Makhachev unworthy of the title of "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT), Islam did not stay silent and struck Jones at his most vulnerable spot: "Jon, I in no way want to diminish your achievements. But it seems that your entire life is somehow connected to breaking rules, and somehow you always end up coming out innocent!"

So, why was Jon Jones' legendary streak canceled due to doping scandals, which of his offenses did Islam Makhachev remind him of, and who actually holds the title of the greatest fighter in the history of the octagon?

«Your life is full of rule-breaking»: Makhachev's open accusation

Details of the recent dispute between the two champions:

Scandals and escaping punishment: Makhachev addressed his rival via social media, pointing out that Jones has constantly crossed the line both in sports and in life, and every time managed to get away with it as if walking away dry from water;

The issue of fake records: In an earlier interview, Islam emphasized that Jones' consecutive win record is not officially considered valid because his failed drug tests and the cancellation of his fight with Daniel Cormier effectively reset his count to zero;

Jones' painful response: Unable to stomach these words, the American veteran claimed he had never consumed banned substances and tried to retaliate by reminding Makhachev of the first knockout defeat of his career.

Makhachev's record-breaking and Jones' jealousy

The main factors that sparked the escalation of the dispute:

August triumph and new record: After defeating Ian Machado Garry in the welterweight division, Islam Makhachev became the absolute record holder for the longest consecutive winning streak in the history of the UFC organization;

Jones' unwillingness to acknowledge: This outcome heavily angered Jones, leading him to refuse to recognize Makhachev's historic record and claim that he cannot be placed among the greatest fighters;

Unmatched dominance: The fact that Makhachev, proving himself unmatched across multiple weight classes today, firmly holds the number one spot in the rankings is getting on Jones' nerves.

Doping, Cormier, and a tarnished reputation: Who is the real GOAT?

Pages of history and the unanimous conclusion of experts:

The conflict with Cormier and canceled result: Jon Jones' career is stained by multiple positive tests for turinabol and other banned substances, the overturning of his fight result against Daniel Cormier to a No Contest, and long-term disqualifications;

Clean victories and flawless discipline: Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, continues to demonstrate professional athlete ethics, remaining free not only of doping scandals but also of any criminal or political missteps;

Choice of fans and specialists: Octagon experts note that although Jones possesses high natural talent, his doping and systematic rule-breaking have pushed him far away from the status of a "pure GOAT".

This open and hostile debate between Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones has once again proven that true greatness in MMA history is measured not just by names, but by a clean conscience and the criteria of fair sport.

In your opinion, is Jon Jones — who failed doping tests and committed various violations in life — still the best in MMA history, or does Islam Makhachev, who is achieving clean, fair, and absolute records, hold the true title of GOAT? How much truth is there in Islam's words to Jones? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the sensational clash in the fighting world with all MMA fans and friends!