What will the weather be like in Tashkent on September 17?

·27·Uzbekistan
What will the weather be like in Tashkent on September 17?

Uzhydromet has announced the weather forecast for Tashkent on September 17.

According to the forecast, tomorrow the weather in the capital will be slightly cloudy, with no precipitation expected. The air temperature will be around 16–18 degrees at night and 30–32 degrees during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable in places, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 13-18 degrees at night and 27-32 degrees during the day.

In Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 15-20 degrees at night and 30-35 degrees during the day.

In Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 13-18 degrees at night and 28-33 degrees during the day.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 15-20 degrees at night and 32-37 degrees during the day.

In Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable in places, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 13-18 degrees at night and 28-33 degrees during the day.

In the mountainous regions of the republic, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable in places, with short-term rain and thunderstorms possible in some areas. The temperature will be 11-16 degrees at night and 22-27 degrees during the day.

UzhydrometTashkentRepublic of KarakalpakstanKhorezm
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Charos
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