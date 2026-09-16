Gerard Pique congratulates the team of Javokhir Sindarov and Bibisora Assaubayeva

·47·Sport
Gerard Pique congratulates the team of Javokhir Sindarov and Bibisora Assaubayeva

Former Barcelona footballer, winner of the 2010 World Cup with the Spain national team and four-time Champions League champion Gerard Pique congratulated the "Fyers American Gambits" team on taking third place in the Global Chess League 2026 tournament. He announced this on his Instagram page.

"Hello, guys. I wanted to congratulate you. We took third place, and I think you did an incredible job. We came very close to victory. No matter what, I am very proud of you. I am sure that we will definitely win in the future. American Gambits, let's go!" Pique said.

Uzbekistan grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov and Kazakhstan chess player Bibisora Assaubayeva also competed for the "Fyers American Gambits" in the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League 2026 team tournament held in Bengaluru. The team finished the tournament with bronze medals.

In the two-match battle for third place, "Fyers American Gambits" defeated "CheQ Mumbai Masters" in both matches. The first match ended 3.5:2.5, and the second 4:2. As a result, the team won with a total score of 7.5:4.5 and claimed third place.

During the competition, Sindarov successfully performed against a number of strong opponents. Bibisora Assaubayeva also contributed to the team's result.

For context, on August 18, 2026, Gerard Pique officially became a strategic shareholder of the "Fyers American Gambits" team. He joined the project as an investor for the team's third Global Chess League season, which features Javokhir Sindarov, Bibisora Assaubayeva, and other top chess players.

Gerard PiqueFyers American GambitsGlobal Chess League 2026Javokhir Sindarov
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