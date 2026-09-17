Gold mine collapses in Sudan: there are casualties

·48·World
Gold mine collapses in Sudan: there are casualties

At least 67 people were killed after a collapse occurred at the Al-Zara gold mine in Sudan's West Kordofan State. Dozens of miners may remain trapped under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, Sudan Tribune reported today.

The incident occurred at the mine near the city of Al-Nukhud. While it was initially reported that 67 bodies were recovered, local sources later stated that 82 bodies had been retrieved. Therefore, the exact death toll remains uncertain at this time.

The collapse may have been caused by softened soil due to heavy rains in recent days. However, the exact cause of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

Rescue operations are being conducted in difficult conditions. It is reported that the search for those trapped under the rubble is proving difficult due to a lack of special equipment and safety gear in the mining area.

The area where the Al-Zara mine is located is under the control of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The Sudan Doctors Network emphasized that working in informal mines that do not meet safety requirements in conflict-affected areas of the country poses a major hazard.

Most of Sudan's gold is extracted in small and informal mines. Due to inadequate safety measures, collapses are said to frequently occur in such mines.

Al-ZaraAl-NukhudRSFSudan Doctors Network
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