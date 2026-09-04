Newborn baby found alive in a trash container in Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, a disturbing incident occurred. In the Gvardeyskiy settlement of the Korday district in the Zhambyl region, a newborn baby was found in a trash container.

It is reported that the baby was found alive and was immediately taken to a medical facility.

Law enforcement agencies have initiated a criminal case regarding the incident. Currently, investigative actions are underway to determine how the baby was abandoned in the container and to identify the persons involved.

It was announced that a procedural decision will be made in accordance with the law following the conclusion of the investigation.