Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has suggested that legendary Argentine forward Lionel Messi should be awarded another Ballon d'Or following his milestone goals for the MLS club. The former England captain believes the player's ability to maintain such a high level at 39 makes him a prime candidate for the prestigious trophy. This is reported by Goal.com reports. According to information from ixbt.com and sports publications, Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami during the Campeones Cup match against Mexican side Cruz Azul. The match ended in a 2-0 victory for the hosts, securing the Florida club its first-ever Campeones Cup title.

Historical goals and the Champions game

In the 24th minute of the match, Lionel Messi opened the scoring by heading in a precise cross from Luis Suárez. As the game neared its conclusion, specifically in the 81st minute, the Argentine star delivered a corner kick that set up Casemiro to score and seal the final result.

This brilliant performance follows the player's summer success with the national team. Recall that Lionel Messi led the Argentina national team to the 2026 World Cup final, recording 8 goals and 4 assists throughout the tournament.

Beckham and teammates' recognition

In a post-match interview, David Beckham praised his star player, noting that his performance despite his age is astonishing. "When you see him doing what he does, and you remember the World Cup he had, there is no one else playing at this level at 39," Beckham said.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro also supported the captain's sentiments, urging fans to enjoy the final years of this unique talent. According to him, everything Lionel Messi has done and continues to do for football is of incredible significance.

Sobiq Real Madrid va Manchester Yunayted yarim himoyachisi Kasemiro ham jamoa sardorining fikrlarini qoʻllab-quvvatlab, muxlislarni bu noyob isteʼdodning soʻnggi yillaridan zavqlanishga chaqirdi. Uning soʻzlariga koʻra, Lionel Messi futbol uchun nima qilgan va qilayotgan boʻlsa, hammasi aql bovar qilmaydigan darajada ulkan ahamiyatga ega.