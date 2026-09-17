Inflow of Tourists to Uzbekistan Increases by Over 21%: Which Countries Are They Coming From the Most?

·40·Uzbekistan
Inflow of Tourists to Uzbekistan Increases by Over 21%: Which Countries Are They Coming From the Most?

Uzbekistan's attractiveness and strategic position on the international tourism scene reached an unprecedented record level in 2026. According to official data published by the National Statistics Committee, a total of 9,102,729 foreign nationals visited our country for tourism purposes in the first 8 months of the current year (January–August). This means exactly 1.6 million people or 21.1 percent more compared to the same period of the past year 2025. Such a rapid surge is a clear practical result of the consistent development of tourism infrastructure, the geography of visa-free regimes, and logistics routes in our country.

While close neighbors — citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan — took absolute leadership in terms of the number of tourists, boldly crossing the million mark, the inflow of visitors from partner countries such as Russia, China, and Turkey also maintains a high growth rate. Meanwhile, Germany from the European Union has firmly entered the top ten.

So, where will this 9.1 million figure lead Uzbekistan by the end of the year in terms of an absolute record, what benefits does the openness of borders with neighboring countries bring to the national economy, and what steps are necessary to further develop services?

«TOP-10 Countries»: Which countries sent the most tourists to Uzbekistan?

The official list provided by the National Statistics Committee:

  • Kyrgyz Republic — 2,524,378 people: The absolute leading country sending the most tourists to our country;

  • Kazakhstan — 2,171,581 people: The second-largest source of tourist inflow;

  • Tajikistan — 2,025,400 people: Our next close neighbor crossing the 2 million mark;

  • Russia — 867,757 people: The largest long-haul tourist inflow in the CIS region;

  • Afghanistan — 329,620 people: A destination with activated cross-border and transit connections;

  • China — 318,465 people: A fast-growing market due to the visa-free regime and new flights;

  • Turkmenistan — 224,766 people: A region where neighborly relations are developing;

  • Turkey — 130,155 people: Fans of pilgrimage and cultural tourism;

  • India — 39,538 people: A promising and active audience from South Asia;

  • Germany — 32,249 people: The leading country among European nations showing the greatest interest in Uzbekistan.

«The 21.1% Sharp Surge»: What stands behind these figures?

The main factors that created the basis for the sharp increase in the number of tourists by 1.6 million:

  • Internal and regional integration: The easing of border crossing points with Central Asian countries and the possibility of movement via ID cards accelerated the inflow of neighbors several times over;

  • Flights and infrastructure: The increase in new international flights and high-speed train operations in the directions of Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, and Tashkent created favorable conditions for tourists;

  • Pilgrimage and gastronomic tourism: Uzbekistan's rich historical heritage, national dishes, and cultural monuments are being actively promoted in global media.

Impact on the National Economy and Prospects

Analytical conclusions of experts based on the 8-month report:

  • Currency revenue and jobs: More than 9.1 million tourists are sharply increasing revenues in the hotel business, public catering, national handicraft, and transport sectors;

  • Major milestone by year-end: If the activity in the autumn season is maintained, the number of foreign tourists is expected to exceed the 11–12 million mark for the first time in the history of Uzbekistan by the end of 2026;

  • Demand for improving service quality: Such a massive inflow puts the further improvement of the number of hotels, service speed at airports, and logistics quality on the agenda.

Uzbekistan's reception of 9.1 million tourists within 8 months clearly demonstrated that our country has become one of the hottest and most attractive centers not only regionally, but also on the global tourism map.

In your opinion, which areas (transport, hotels, or service culture) should be focused on more to further increase the inflow of tourists to Uzbekistan and ensure they stay longer in our country? Will our country be able to conquer the 12 million figure by the end of the year? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this review of this immense historical achievement in our country's tourism with all your friends and colleagues!

Uzbekistan tourism record 2026National Statistics CommitteeKyrgyz Republic touristsVisa-free regimes
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Household provision in Uzbekistan: how many refrigerators are there per 100 families?Household provision in Uzbekistan: how many refrigerators are there per 100 families?Today, 17:08Strategic Partnership Between Uzbekistan and South Korea in Figures — Relations at a New Stage!Strategic Partnership Between Uzbekistan and South Korea in Figures — Relations at a New Stage!Today, 17:05"Boysun do'ppisi" registered as a geographical indication by the state"Boysun do'ppisi" registered as a geographical indication by the stateYesterday, 23:52Uzbekistan's rank in the internet speed ranking revealedUzbekistan's rank in the internet speed ranking revealedYesterday, 23:45What will the weather be like in Tashkent on September 17?What will the weather be like in Tashkent on September 17?Yesterday, 23:32A $15 million Chinese miracle in Olmalyq: a modern "Ecopark" to riseA $15 million Chinese miracle in Olmalyq: a modern "Ecopark" to rise15.09, 22:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices