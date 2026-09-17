Inflow of Tourists to Uzbekistan Increases by Over 21%: Which Countries Are They Coming From the Most?

Uzbekistan's attractiveness and strategic position on the international tourism scene reached an unprecedented record level in 2026. According to official data published by the National Statistics Committee, a total of 9,102,729 foreign nationals visited our country for tourism purposes in the first 8 months of the current year (January–August). This means exactly 1.6 million people or 21.1 percent more compared to the same period of the past year 2025. Such a rapid surge is a clear practical result of the consistent development of tourism infrastructure, the geography of visa-free regimes, and logistics routes in our country.

While close neighbors — citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan — took absolute leadership in terms of the number of tourists, boldly crossing the million mark, the inflow of visitors from partner countries such as Russia, China, and Turkey also maintains a high growth rate. Meanwhile, Germany from the European Union has firmly entered the top ten.

So, where will this 9.1 million figure lead Uzbekistan by the end of the year in terms of an absolute record, what benefits does the openness of borders with neighboring countries bring to the national economy, and what steps are necessary to further develop services?

«TOP-10 Countries»: Which countries sent the most tourists to Uzbekistan?

The official list provided by the National Statistics Committee:

Kyrgyz Republic — 2,524,378 people: The absolute leading country sending the most tourists to our country;

Kazakhstan — 2,171,581 people: The second-largest source of tourist inflow;

Tajikistan — 2,025,400 people: Our next close neighbor crossing the 2 million mark;

Russia — 867,757 people: The largest long-haul tourist inflow in the CIS region;

Afghanistan — 329,620 people: A destination with activated cross-border and transit connections;

China — 318,465 people: A fast-growing market due to the visa-free regime and new flights;

Turkmenistan — 224,766 people: A region where neighborly relations are developing;

Turkey — 130,155 people: Fans of pilgrimage and cultural tourism;

India — 39,538 people: A promising and active audience from South Asia;

Germany — 32,249 people: The leading country among European nations showing the greatest interest in Uzbekistan.

«The 21.1% Sharp Surge»: What stands behind these figures?

The main factors that created the basis for the sharp increase in the number of tourists by 1.6 million:

Internal and regional integration: The easing of border crossing points with Central Asian countries and the possibility of movement via ID cards accelerated the inflow of neighbors several times over;

Flights and infrastructure: The increase in new international flights and high-speed train operations in the directions of Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, and Tashkent created favorable conditions for tourists;

Pilgrimage and gastronomic tourism: Uzbekistan's rich historical heritage, national dishes, and cultural monuments are being actively promoted in global media.

Impact on the National Economy and Prospects

Analytical conclusions of experts based on the 8-month report:

Currency revenue and jobs: More than 9.1 million tourists are sharply increasing revenues in the hotel business, public catering, national handicraft, and transport sectors;

Major milestone by year-end: If the activity in the autumn season is maintained, the number of foreign tourists is expected to exceed the 11–12 million mark for the first time in the history of Uzbekistan by the end of 2026;

Demand for improving service quality: Such a massive inflow puts the further improvement of the number of hotels, service speed at airports, and logistics quality on the agenda.

Uzbekistan's reception of 9.1 million tourists within 8 months clearly demonstrated that our country has become one of the hottest and most attractive centers not only regionally, but also on the global tourism map.

In your opinion, which areas (transport, hotels, or service culture) should be focused on more to further increase the inflow of tourists to Uzbekistan and ensure they stay longer in our country? Will our country be able to conquer the 12 million figure by the end of the year? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this review of this immense historical achievement in our country's tourism with all your friends and colleagues!