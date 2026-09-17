Household provision in Uzbekistan: how many refrigerators are there per 100 families?

In Uzbekistan, the living standards, purchasing power, and household comfort of the population have fundamentally changed over the past quarter-century. The results of comprehensive sample surveys of households conducted by the National Statistics Committee showed that a truly historic record in household appliance supply has been registered in our country. According to official data, as of January 1, 2026, in Uzbekistan, there are an average of 124 refrigerators and freezers per 100 households.

This figure means that not only is every household in our country fully equipped with at least one refrigerator, but in many families, using separate additional freezer compartments for daily needs, food storage, and freezing has become a lifestyle norm. If we compare these figures with the data from 2000, we can see that the growth has constituted a full 44.2 percent. The dynamics of the last 25 years prove that along with the increase in population incomes, the country's domestic electrical engineering industry has rapidly developed, and the purchase of household appliances has remained open and convenient for all strata.

Well, how was the transition from a deficit of 86 in 2000 to an abundance of 124 achieved, in which years did a sharp turning point occur, and what conclusion do these figures give about the development of the national economy?

«From 86 to 124»: A quarter-century of historical dynamics by year

The official chronology disclosed by the National Statistics Committee:

2000 — 86: At the beginning of the century, 14 out of every 100 families in the country did not even have a single refrigerator;

2005 — 91: With the development of a market economy, the first positive growth was observed;

2010 — 99: Household provision with refrigerators approached the threshold of almost complete coverage;

2015 — 101: For the first time in the history of Uzbekistan, the number of appliances per 100 families crossed the 100 psychological threshold;

2020 — 107: The need for high-quality and modern refrigerators increased;

2021–2023 (114 ➔ 115 ➔ 118): The culture of long-term food storage expanded, and second refrigerators began to appear in homes;

2024 — 121: The continuation of stable annual growth;

2025–2026 — 124: An absolute historical record, registering a huge growth of 44.2 percent compared to 2000.

«1.2 per family»: What factors lie behind this indicator?

The main reasons for the sharp increase in the number of refrigerators in households:

Expansion of domestic production: Local household appliance brands established in our country have begun to offer competitive prices and quality products;

Consumer loans and installment convenience: The opportunity to purchase appliances on interest-free or long-term payment bases through a modern banking system and online shopping platforms has sharply increased;

Demand for separate freezers: The tradition of freezing agricultural products, meat, fruits, and vegetables for the winter season in a fresh-like state (freezer chambers) has become popular in urban and rural households;

Energy-saving technologies: Since modern "A+" and inverter refrigerators consume less electricity, running two appliances has ceased to be a heavy burden for families.

Social and economic analysis: An indicator of the people's quality of life

Analytical conclusions of economists regarding this statistical report:

From poverty to prosperity: In international practice, the number of long-term use household appliances per 100 families is considered one of the most accurate criteria for assessing the material well-being of society;

Urbanization of rural areas: While previously refrigerators were mostly prevalent in urban households, today the supply has reached a full level in remote villages and settlements as well;

Future prospects: According to experts, with the development of "smart home" technologies and "no frost" systems, the wave of replacing old-model appliances with new ones will continue in the coming years.

In Uzbekistan, the fact that 124 refrigerators account for 100 families has proven that household comfort and living prosperity in our country have risen to a new qualitative stage.

How many refrigerators and freezers are currently running in your household — is using a second freezer compartment a vital necessity or an unnecessary expense for you? To what extent do you think the quality of local household appliances has increased in recent years? Leave your feedback in the comments and share this interesting historical indicator analysis of our country's standard of living with all your loved ones and friends!