OnePlus 16 flagship certified with 9000 mAh battery and 185 Hz screen

The OnePlus brand, a key player in the mobile technology market, is preparing to launch its next-generation flagship, the OnePlus 16. According to ixbt.com, the smartphone has successfully passed 3C certification in China, officially confirming its technical specifications and fast-charging capabilities. This was reported by news source.

The device, registered under the model number PYB110, has previously received approvals from the SRRC and the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Documents from these agencies indicate that the smartphone supports the 5G N79 network in the 4800–4960 MHz frequency range, meaning all necessary licensing stages for the Chinese market have been completed.

Record-breaking battery and power

One of the most notable features of the new generation flagship is its power capacity. According to well-known insider Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 16 will be equipped with a massive 9000 mAh battery. Although this battery capacity has been used in the OnePlus Turbo 6 and OnePlus Nord 6 models, it is an absolute record for the main digital flagship series.

The device also supports 100W wired fast charging technology. This allows the massive battery to be charged in a short time, providing great convenience for users in daily use.

Display and performance capabilities

OnePlus China President Li Jie announced that the OnePlus 16 will be the first device on the market to run on the ColorOS 17 operating system. High-quality software ensures stable performance based on Android 17. The smartphone's display capabilities will also impress technology enthusiasts.

As the company head noted, the new flagship will be the first device to offer a global ultra-high 165 Hz screen across all applications. In specific gaming scenarios, this rate can increase even further, reaching up to 185 Hz.

Camera system and expectations

The device's optical capabilities are also expected to be top-tier. Based on leaked information, the OnePlus 16 will be equipped with a 200 MP main camera featuring a 1/1.4-inch sensor. It will be complemented by a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle module and a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens with a 1/1.95-inch sensor.

Currently, further information regarding the international release and other technical details of this flagship is expected to be announced soon. The new generation device is ready to compete seriously in the market with its unique display and battery capacity.