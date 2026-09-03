173 billion tons of ice melted in Greenland in one year

·47·World
173 billion tons of ice melted in Greenland in one year

Greenland's glaciers have been continuously shrinking for the last 30 years. In the most recent season, the loss of the ice sheet reached an even greater scale.

According to data from the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, in the 2025–2026 season, in Greenland nearly 173 billion tons of ice melted.

For comparison, this figure was 130 billion tons last season. However, this is not the highest record in history — in 2012, Greenland's ice sheet shrank by 458 billion tons in a single season.

Expertsstate that the glacier mass last increased during the 1995–1996 season. Since then, Greenland's ice sheet has been consistently decreasing for nearly 30 years.

Expert Signe Hillerup Larsen emphasized that this situation is one of the serious consequences of global warming. According to her, rising temperatures are accelerating the melting process of the ice.

Experts warn that these changes could have consequences not only for Greenland but for the entire world, as the melting of massive glaciers could affect global sea levels and natural oceanic processes.

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Kamola Shuhratova
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